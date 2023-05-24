More News:

May 24, 2023

Wildwood, Ocean City to resume jitney shuttle services this summer

In Wildwood, the buses travel the length of the island. In Ocean City, they run in a continuous loop from 55th Street to Battersea Road

By Michael Tanenbaum
Wildwood Ocean City Jitney Shuttle Source/GWTIDA

The Wildwoods Island Shuttle Service and the Ocean City Jitney Service will return in 2023 beginning Memorial Day weekend.

Wildwood and Ocean City are bringing back their shuttle services over Memorial Day weekend to help people get to and from their boardwalks, beaches and other parts of the Jersey Shore towns this summer.

The Wildwood Island Shuttle Service debuted last year to increase accessibility to the boardwalk, amusement piers and entertainment district. It returns Friday, May 26 with a schedule that will expand during the course of the summer.

The shuttles run the length of the island starting at Rochester and Atlantic avenues in Diamond Beach. They travel north on Ocean Avenue in Wildwood Crest and Wildwood to 26th Street, and then continue along Surf Avenue to the Olde New Jersey Avenue Entertainment District in North Wildwood.

Between May 26 and June 25, Wildwood's shuttle service is available Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. and on Sundays from 5 p.m. to midnight. From June 26 through Sept. 3, service expands to seven days a week. The shuttles will be available Sundays through Thursdays from 5 p.m. to midnight and from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The schedule returns to weekends-only from Sept. 8 through Sept. 17, with service from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 5 p.m. to midnight on Sundays.

One-way shuttle rides cost $3 per person. Children under 4 ride free. The shuttles have the Wildwoods logo prominently on their sides. Riders can flag down jitneys anywhere along their routes and they will stop for pick-ups. Each shuttle has a motorized lift for wheelchairs. 

The Jitney Surfer App, available from Google Play or the Apple App Store, includes a map of shuttle routes and real-time locations of each shuttle. Riders can use the app to pre-pay for shuttles. Drivers also will except cash from riders, with exact change preferred.

In Ocean City, seasonal jitney service returns for Memorial Day weekend, running from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on all four nights, before pausing until late June. From June 23 through Sept. 4, it runs every day between 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

Ocean City's jitneys run in a continuous loop from 55th Street to Battersea Road. The route goes from 55th Street and West Avenue to 14th Street and West Avenue; from 14th Street and West Avenue to 14th Street and Ocean Avenue; from 14th Street and Ocean Avenue to Ninth Street and Ocean Avenue; from Ninth Street and Ocean Avenue to Ninth Street and Atlantic Avenue; and from Ninth Street and Atlantic Avenue to Battersea Road.

Riders heading north are advised to wait on the north side of any intersection to flag down a jitney. Those heading south should wait on the south side of any intersection.

One-way shuttle fares in Ocean City cost $2. Children under 5 ride for free. The Ocean City shuttle currently is cash-only. The Jitney Surfer app will have real time locations of shuttles, but does not yet accept payments for Ocean City riders.

Michael Tanenbaum
