Enjoy wine with pizza and doughnuts at Chaddsford Winery

February 13, 2019
You won't want to miss Sugar & Slice at Chaddsford Winery.
In March, Sugar & Slice is back for a second year. The winery will pair two of the best foods – doughnuts and pizza –with red and white varieties.
The slices will be from Pizzaria Pronto and the sugary confections will be from Duck Donuts. Here's what's on the menu:
• Kennett Square mushroom pizza paired with 2016 Traminette and Chaddsford White
• Barbecue chicken pizza paired with 2016 Harbinger and Sangri-la Sangria
• Chocolate bacon doughnut paired with 2016 The Red Standard and Chaddsford Red
• Lemon meringue doughnut paired with 2017 Presage and Sunset Blush
The pairings will be available Saturdays and Sundays. Purchase a ticket ($20) for one of the dates, then head to the winery between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Saturdays and Sundays in March
Between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. | $20 per person
Chaddsford Winery
632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317
