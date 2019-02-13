Enjoy wine with pizza and doughnuts at Chaddsford Winery

You won't want to miss Sugar & Slice at Chaddsford Winery.

In March, Sugar & Slice is back for a second year. The winery will pair two of the best foods – doughnuts and pizza –with red and white varieties.



The slices will be from Pizzaria Pronto and the sugary confections will be from Duck Donuts. Here's what's on the menu:



• Kennett Square mushroom pizza p aired with 2016 Traminette and Chaddsford White

• Barbecue chicken pizza p aired with 2016 Harbinger and Sangri-la Sangria

• Chocolate bacon doughnut p aired with 2016 The Red Standard and Chaddsford Red

• Lemon meringue doughnut p aired with 2017 Presage and Sunset Blush

The pairings will be available Saturdays and Sundays. Purchase a ticket ($20) for one of the dates, then head to the winery between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays in March

Between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. | $20 per person

Chaddsford Winery

632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317



