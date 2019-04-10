More News:

April 10, 2019

Woman with loaded gun stopped at Philadelphia International Airport checkpoint

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Guns Flying
Carroll - The Philadelphia International Airport Air traffic control tower Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia International Airport.

A woman was stopped at a Philadelphia International Airport checkpoint Wednesday morning with a loaded handgun.

The woman had a 9mm handgun loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber, in her carry-on bag according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Philadelphia Police were contacted, and when police arrived they confiscated the firearm, detained the woman for questioning, and cited her on weapons violations.

The woman’s gun is the fourth detected at the airport’s checkpoints this year, according to the TSA. Last year, TSA said, 25 guns were detected at Philadelphia International; across the country, that number was 4,239.

A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint, according to the TSA, is $3,900 and can range up to $13,000.

The TSA notes that while an individual who brings a gun to a checkpoint is subject to possible criminal charges, a notice of violation is not the same as a criminal charge.

According to the TSA's website, travelers "may transport unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only." Travelers have to declare the firearm while checking their bag at the ticket counter, and the container must "completely" secure the firearm from access during the flight.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Guns Flying Philadelphia Airports TSA Philadelphia International Airport Safety

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: How has the drafting (or non-drafting) of running backs evolved over time?
040919SaquonBarkley

Businesses

Penn Book Center closing in May after 57 years on 34th Street
0409_PennBookCenter

Comedians

Kevin Hart laments negativity bias of social media during appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast
Kevin Hart

Sixers

The NBA Playoffs are coming — and the Sixers are bringing back their 'Phila Unite' logo just in time
Sixers-playoffs-logo_040919

Wellness

This Pennsylvania city makes Top 10 list of worst places for seasonal allergies
Stock_Carroll - Running along the Schuylkill River Trail on a spring a day blossoms

Opinion

Readers make their own list of the 'Worst Philadelphians'
Carroll - Parking ticket on a tow tuck in Center City

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved