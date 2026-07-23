Philly's first women's sports bar to host WNBA All-Star Game watch party this weekend

Basketball fans can watch the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game at Marsha's on South Street on Saturday, July 25.

The free watch party begins with a knockout tournament and trick-shot competition from 6-8 p.m., with prizes awarded to winners before the All-Star Game tips off at 8:30 p.m. The event will also include a giveaway for two WNBA jerseys donated by Mitchell & Ness.

After the game, DJ Apollo will perform. Food, drinks and games will be available throughout the evening.

Marsha's opened earlier this year as Philadelphia's first women's sports bar. Named for LGBTQ+ activist Marsha P. Johnson, the venue regularly shows women's sports alongside Philadelphia teams.

Saturday, July 25 | Starts at 6 p.m.

Marsha's

430 South St.

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.