Deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history

Here are the deadliest mass shooting incidents in modern-day U.S. history. Five have occurred in the last five years:

Las Vegas, Oct. 1, 2017 – A heavily-armed gunman, 64, shoots from his hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip, killing 58 people and injuring 851 others during a night-time, outdoor music festival. He reportedly kills himself. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Orlando, June 12, 2016 – A 29-year-old gunman kills 49 people and wounding 58 others at the Pulse gay dance club in Orlando, Florida, in a terrorist attack/hate crime before he is killed by police.

Virginia Tech, April 16, 2007 – A 23-year-old gunman slaughters 32 people at Virginia Tech, a university in Blacksburg, Virginia, then kills himself.

Sandy Hook, Dec. 14, 2012 – A 20-year-old gunman kills 27 people – 20 children and six adults – at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. He then kills himself.

Sutherland Springs, Nov. 5, 2017 – A former U.S. Air Force soldier enters a South Texas Baptist church and opens fire with an assault rifle – killing 26 churchgoers and wounding 20 others. He is shot twice by a local resident and is found in his SUV after a short chase with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

Luby’s Cafeteria Shooting, Oct. 16, 1991 — A 35-year-old man slams his truck into a Killeen, Texas restaurant and starts shooting. He killed 23 people and wounded 20 more before killing himself.

McDonald’s Massacre, July 18, 1984 — A 41-year-old man enters a McDonald's restaurant in the San Ysidro neighborhood of San Diego and opens fired, killing 21 people and wounding 19 others. He was killed by a police sniper.

El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019 – A 21-year-old man opens fire in the parking lot of a Walmart store and enters the store to continue the attack. He kills 20 people and injures 26, including at least two children. Some injuries are said to be life-threatening. The gunman surrendered to authorities in the store.

Parkland, Florida, Feb. 14, 2018 – A 19-year-old former student pulls a fire alarm at the end of the school day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, and starts shooting. Equipped with an AR-15 assault rifle, multiple magazines, a gas mask and smoke grenades, he kills 17 people and wounds 17 others.

University of Texas Tower Shooting, Aug. 1, 1966 — A U.S. Marine sniper climbs a tower at the University of Texas and begins to shoot at students. He kills 14 people and wounds at least 30. Earlier in the day, he killed his wife and mother. He was killed by police.

San Bernardino, Dec. 14, 2015 – A radicalized married couple kills 14 people and wounds 22 others at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, Calif. Police subsequently kill the couple in a shootout.

U.S. Postal Service Massacre, Aug. 20, 1986 — A postal employee kills 14 of his co-workers at his Edmond, Oklahoma office before he kills himself at the desk of a supervisor. Six others were wounded.

