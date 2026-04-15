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April 15, 2026

Love Your Park Week will bring volunteer events to more than 100 Philly parks

The May 9-17 initiative includes cleanups, tree planting and free activities across the city

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Outdoors Parks
Love Your Park Spring 2024 Albert Yee/For Fairmount Park Conservancy

Volunteers work on a park cleanup project during Love Your Park Week in 2024. The annual event returns May 9-17 across Philadelphia.

Philadelphia’s parks will get some extra attention next month as Love Your Park Week returns from May 9-17.

The annual event, organized by Fairmount Park Conservancy and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, includes more than 100 volunteer projects across the city. Most focus on the basics that keep parks usable, like picking up trash, planting flowers and caring for trees.

It’s not all cleanup. The week also includes a mix of free and low-cost events meant to get people outside, including bird walks, photography workshops and family paddle boating.

One of the larger volunteer events is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fotterall Square in North Philadelphia. Volunteers will help with planting and cleanup, with food, music and kids activities planned throughout the morning.

Projects are spread across neighborhoods citywide, with volunteer events planned at parks like Tacony Creek Park, Pretzel Park, Weccacoe Playground, Malcolm X Park and the Rail Park. Additional activities during the week will take place at locations including the Wissahickon Environmental Center and FDR Park.

Anyone can participate, and no experience is needed. Tools and gloves are provided. Volunteers can sign up online ahead of time.

Love Your Park Week

May 9-17
Various parks and locations
Philadelphia, PA
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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