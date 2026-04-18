Phillies news: Jhoan Duran latest reliever to be placed on IL

April 18, 2026
An inconsistent, injury plagued Phillies bullpen just got another dose of bad news.
The Phils on Saturday placed closer Jhoan Duran on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain retroactive to April 15, making the announcement hours before their game against the Atlanta Braves, along with some other moves.
Prior to tonight’s game against the Atlanta Braves, the Phillies announced the following roster moves:— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 18, 2026
Infielder/outfielder Felix Reyes had his contract selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and will wear No. 29
Right-handed pitcher Seth Johnson was recalled from Triple-A…
Last week, the Philles placed two right-handed relievers, Zach Pop and Jonathan Bowlan, on injured reserve, one reason for the Phillies' struggles at the start of the season.
The team recalled right-handed reliever Seth Johnson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Johnson made one appearance for the Phils, last week against the Cubs, and got shelled, allowing three runs in 1.2 innings and was sent to Triple-A the next day.
Duran hasn't appeared in a game since April 11 and won't be able to pitch until April 30. He is 1-1 this season with five saves and has a 1.35 ERA in 6.2 innings.
The Phillies also announced that they promoted infielder/outfielder Felix Reyes from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and optioned Otto Kemp to Triple-A in a move they hope improves their struggling offense.
Reyes, 25, has been scorching hot through 18 games for the IronPigs, slashing .333/.345/.654 with 6 homers and 15 RBI and 12 runs scored. Kemp, who made the team out of spring training as a backup outfielder, was expected to be the right-handed platoon with Brandon Marsh, but Marsh has been one of the team's better hitters and Kemp slashed .100/.182/.282 in 20 at-bats.
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