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April 14, 2026

ChristianaCare CEO Janice Nevin to retire in September; Jenn Schwartz to take her place

The Delaware-based health system has added outpatient facilities in the Philly suburbs in recent years, and plans to open two neighborhood hospitals in Delco.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Hospitals
ChristianaCare New CEO Provided Images/ChristianaCare

ChristianaCare CEO Dr. Janice Nevin, left, is retiring in September and will be replaced by Executive Vice President Jenn Schwartz, right, the health system says.

ChristianaCare is undergoing a shift in leadership with the retirement of Dr. Janice Nevin, the health system's longtime president and CEO.

Nevin's retirement, announced Tuesday and effective Sept. 1, comes after 12 years at the helm. ChristianaCare, headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, has four hospitals and a network of outpatient clinics and other services throughout the mid-Atlantic region, including several in the Philly suburbs.

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Jenn Schwartz, ChristianaCare's executive vice president and chief strategy officer, will take Nevin's place, the health system's board said Tuesday.

"Serving this community and working alongside our extraordinary caregivers has been the greatest honor of my career," said Nevin, who joined ChristianaCare in 2002 as the chair of family and community medicine. She was also executive director of ChristianaCare's Wilmington campus and chief medical officer before becoming CEO.

Under Nevin's leadership, ChristianaCare expanded access to care and investment in "historically under-resourced areas like primary care, school-based health centers, virtual care, and behavioral health," George Foutrakis, the health system's board chair, said in a news release.

The selection of Schwartz as the new CEO stemmed from a "very thoughtful and thorough process," he said.

"Jenn is an exceptional and highly respected leader who has helped guide ChristianaCare through a period of significant complexity and change," Foutrakis said. "Her deep understanding of our mission, our caregivers, and the communities we serve uniquely positions her to lead ChristianaCare into its next era of impact and innovation."

ChristianCare's network includes a freestanding emergency department, Level I trauma center, comprehensive stroke center and a Level III neonatal intensive care unit. Last year, the health system acquired five outpatient facilities in Delaware County that had been run by Crozer Health. It also plans to open neighborhood hospitals in Aston and Springfield. 

ChristinaCare and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia are collaborating to bring CHOP specialists and care to patients throughout ChristianaCare's system. ChristianaCare is also building a new inpatient rehabilitation center at its Newark hospital – a $75 million project.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Hospitals Philadelphia Health Systems ChristianaCare Delaware Delaware County

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