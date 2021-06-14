More Sports:

June 14, 2021

Podcast: Stone Cold Steve Austin achieves royalty by winning King of the Ring

Nick Piccone
It's time for a new episode of Straight Shooters with Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson.

On June 23, 1996, the World Wrestling Federation decided to stack the annual King of the Ring card, marking the first time ever the pay-per-view only had the semifinals and finals of the King of the Ring tournament.

Of course, they surrounded those matches with top-tier matches, the biggest being Undertaker vs. Mankind for me personally. It wasn't a throwaway pay-per-view anymore! But the one thing this pay-per-view is known for more than anything else is this promo by Stone Cold Steve Austin:

And while it wasn't an overnight turnaround for his career, it certainly was the launching point. This show would also see the debut of his old WCW tag team partner, Brian Pillman. The main event would have two referees to ensure the same finish that happened at the previous In Your House: Beware of Dog wouldn't happen again with Mr. Perfect keeping his eyes on the action. Owen Hart joined Vince McMahon and Jim Ross on commentary and delivered a couple doozies.

Yes, it certainly was a newsworthy event, for sure, so join us on this deep dive wherever you listen to your podcasts, or right below!

