More News:

March 23, 2019

Yards Brewing opens ‘Takeoff Lounge’ in Philadelphia International Airport

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Food & Drink
Yards Brewing Co. Sinead Cummings/PhillyVoice

A flight of beer at Yards' Taproom.

Yards Brewing Company is a big part of Philadelphia’s craft brewing scene, and now it’s also involved in the city’s aviation scene.

Philadelphia International Airport and Yards announced Friday the official opening of the Yards Takeoff Lounge, a bar-and-restaurant outpost selling the brewery’s fare in Terminal A-East:

The airport’s CRO Jim Tyrell, Yards founder Tom Kehoe, and City Councilman Mark Squilla were all on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Here’s how the airport’s marketplace described the newest addition to its concourses:

“Yards Brewing Co. Takeoff Lounge serves as a first-class, high-quality tasting room with grab-n-go sandwiches, wraps, hot dogs, and a selection of beverages. A perfect stop for customers to relax and get comfortable before a flight!”

It doesn’t sound like it’ll feature the entire spread from Yards’ taproom on 5th Street, in food nor beverage, but more good beer in an airport is still an upgrade.

(The real pun-worthy treat, of course, is being able to order a flight before your flight.)

According to the marketplace’s website, the Yards outpost will be open daily from 5:15 a.m. (that seems early!) to 10 p.m.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Food & Drink Philadelphia Airports PHL Beer Philadelphia International Airport Yards Brewing Company

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Nature

Northern Lights: How they might be visible in Pennsylvania this weekend
northern lights pennsylvania

NCAA Basketball

Fired St. Joe's head coach Phil Martelli: 'I lost my way of life when I lost my job'
062118_Martelli_usat

Food & Drink

Surprise! Pizzeria Beddia 2.0 officially opens in Fishtown
06232015_PizzeriaBeddia

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles are among most-improved teams so far this offseason
desean-jackson_032219_usat

Food & Drink

Teddy Sourias opening Blume, a bar with lots of plants and natural wine
Teddy Sourias opening Blume restaurant

Food & Drink

West Chester eatery adds breakfast cheesesteak with CBD to menu
West Chester’s Roots Cafe breakfast cheesesteaks

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved