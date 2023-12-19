More Sports:

December 19, 2023

Year in review: the 5 most read Eagles stories of 2023

What are the most popular Eagles stories of the past year?

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
1890_09142023_Eagles_Vikings_Jason-Kelce.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 14: A photo of Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles from the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Minnesota Vikings on September 14, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Photo by Kate Frese/PhillyVoice)

The calendar is close to flipping to 2024 and the vibes in Eagles land are not good.

It wasn't always this way. Here's a look at the five most read stories about the Philadelphia Eagles that we published at PhillyVoice in 2023:

5. The Wentz trade complete

Eagles beat writer Jimmy Kempski is good at a lot of things — but writing about future trade compensation is on his last of peculiar talents. This was the fifth most read Eagles story of the year.

4. Training camp battles

Oh training camp. A time when optimism meets enthusiasm. Jimmy tracked some position battles practice by practice. Some of them made little difference as the team's secondary and linebacking corps have been an Achilles heal. 

3. Dumpster fire Cowboys

As part of his week-long "Dumpster Fire" series, Jimmy unleashed hell on the Cowboys. How much of it came to pass? It's fun to look back.

2. 'Oh There's No One To Throw'

This is a masterpiece. But it didn't age well. A snapshot in time, it was fun to make fun of bitter 49ers fans. But they're having the last laugh and Brock Purdy might be the NFL MVP.

1. Dumpster fire Eagles

This is a tough read if you're a believer in the Eagles. Number's 7, 8 and 9 hit particular hard and seem quite Nostradamus-like from Jimmy.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Cowboys Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

Limited - WSFS CARES Foundation Minds Matter

WSFS CARES Foundation provides $10,000 grant to Minds Matter of Philadelphia, Inc.
Limited - Manayunk - Jolly Trolly

Where to celebrate the holidays in Manayunk

Just In

Must Read

Development

Rivers Casino opens boutique hotel at former PECO plant in Fishtown
Riversuites Hotel Main

Sponsored

Holiday contest for Norristown kids
Limited - Santa at Elmwood Park Zoo

Women's Health

Most pregnant women develop morning sickness – and scientists now know why
Morning sickness hormone

Food & Drink

Victory Brewing, Tastykake join forces on Koffee Kake Ale
Tastykake Beer Victory

Sponsored

Eagles-Seahawks Week 15 injury report, with analysis
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Chiefs-Tunnel-Week-11-NFL-2023.jpg

Food & Drink

Nearly 100 eateries to offer discounted dinners for Center City Restaurant Week
Center City Restaurant Week

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved