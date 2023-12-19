Year in review: the 5 most read Eagles stories of 2023

The calendar is close to flipping to 2024 and the vibes in Eagles land are not good.

It wasn't always this way. Here's a look at the five most read stories about the Philadelphia Eagles that we published at PhillyVoice in 2023:

Eagles beat writer Jimmy Kempski is good at a lot of things — but writing about future trade compensation is on his last of peculiar talents. This was the fifth most read Eagles story of the year.

Oh training camp. A time when optimism meets enthusiasm. Jimmy tracked some position battles practice by practice. Some of them made little difference as the team's secondary and linebacking corps have been an Achilles heal.

As part of his week-long "Dumpster Fire" series, Jimmy unleashed hell on the Cowboys. How much of it came to pass? It's fun to look back.

This is a masterpiece. But it didn't age well. A snapshot in time, it was fun to make fun of bitter 49ers fans. But they're having the last laugh and Brock Purdy might be the NFL MVP.

This is a tough read if you're a believer in the Eagles. Number's 7, 8 and 9 hit particular hard and seem quite Nostradamus-like from Jimmy.

