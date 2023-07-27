Eagles training camp battle tracker

At the start of Eagles training camp, there are a half dozen battles to be won or lost over the next month or so. Here we'll keep track of each of those battles and add analysis after each practice.

Starting RG

The combatants: Cam Jurgens, who is undersized and has only played center, but is in Year 2 in the NFL, vs. Tyler Steen, a rookie who has really only played tackle, but has a guard's body.

Pre-camp favorite: Jurgens

Starting RG 7/26 7/28 7/30 8/1 8/3 Cam Jurgens ✔️ Tyler Steen



• 7/26: Jurgens got first-team reps to begin camp, and Steen got chewed out on Day 1 by Nick Sirianni for a false start.



Starting linebacker opposite Nakobe Dean

The combatants: Free agent acquisition Nicholas Morrow vs. 2022 practice squad guy / special teamer Christian Elliss.

Pre-camp favorite: Morrow

Linebacker 7/26 7/28 7/30 8/1 8/3 Nicholas Morrow Christian Elliss ✔️



• 7/26: After picking off passes in each of the two media-attended OTAs during the spring, Elliss picked off Marcus Mariota on Day 1 of camp, though it should probably be noted that Mariota threw it right to him. Elliss got first-team reps, which wasn't a given on Day 1 heading into camp, so the Eagles are rewarding his strong play this spring with a legitimate opportunity to compete for a starting job.

Starting safeties

The combatants: Reed Blankenship, the only player of the three listed here who was on the team last year (and he played well), Terrell Edmunds, the free agent acquisition who has by far the most NFL experience of the three, and rookie third-round pick Sydney Brown, who probably has the highest ceiling.

Pre-camp favorites: Blankenship and Edmunds, though all three will probably have a role.

Linebacker 7/26 7/28 7/30 8/1 8/3 Reed Blankenship ✔️ Terrell Edmunds Sydney Brown



• 7/26: Blankenship had a nice pass breakup while covering Kenny Gainwell on Day 1, and seemed to be in the right place all day during red zone team sessions.

Slot receiver

The combatants: The incumbent Quez Watkins, who has great speed but was unreliable at times in 2022 vs. Olamide Zaccheaus, a trusty-but-unsplashy No. 2 for Atlanta last season who made the plays that came his way.

Pre-camp favorite: Watkins

Slot receiver 7/26 7/28 7/30 8/1 8/3 Quez Watkins ✔️ Olamide Zaccheaus



• 7/26: Neither Watkins nor Zaccheaus racked up a bunch of catches on Day 1. Watkins did get open a few times but the ball didn't go his way.



No. 3 quarterback

The combatants: Rookie sixth-round pick Tanner McKee vs. 2022 waiver claim Ian Book.

Pre-camp favorite: McKee

Slot receiver 7/26 7/28 7/30 8/1 8/3 Tanner McKee ✔️ Ian Book



• 7/26: We saw more of McKee on Day 1 than we saw of Book, indicating that McKee is already ahead of Book in the pecking order. McKee threw some wobblers, but he also flashed, making a smart, pinpoint throw to Jadon Haselwood in the back of the end zone during a developmental period for the young players.

Punter

The combatants: Incumbent Arryn Siposs, who has punted well enough in the regular season, but who has had disastrous games in the playoffs, vs. Ty Zentner, the undrafted rookie free agent.

Pre-camp favorite: Siposs

Slot receiver 7/26 7/28 7/30 8/1 8/3 Arryn Siposs ✔️ Ty Zentner



• 7/26: I didn't break out the stopwatch to time their punts for hangtime, but it looked pretty clearly like Siposs out-booted Zentner on Day 1.

