October 13, 2019

10-year-old girl dies after falling off 'Extreme' ride at harvest festival in Cumberland County

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Festivals
Child dies after falling off ride South Jersey Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A 10-year-old girl sustained fatal injuries after falling off of a ride called at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival in Cumberland County. The ride is called "Extreme," a "Super Sizzler" amusement park ride manufactured by Wisdom Rides, Inc.

A 10-year-old girl was fatally injured after she fell off of a ride at a harvest festival in Cumberland County, police said. 

The girl, who's name was not released, sustained serious injuries after being ejected from a festival ride at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival around 6:16 p.m. on Saturday. She was airlifted to Cooper Hospital in Camden and was later pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m., New Jersey State Police confirmed on Sunday.  

The ride was called "Extreme," a "Super Sizzler" amusement park ride manufactured by Wisdom Rides, Inc. According to the company's website, no one shorter than 36 inches is permitted on the ride and anyone under 48 inches must be accompanied by an adult. 

Deerfield Harvest Festival canceled the parade scheduled for Sunday, but all other activities would continue as planned. 

The child's death remains under investigation, police said. 

