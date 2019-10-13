10-year-old girl dies after falling off 'Extreme' ride at harvest festival in Cumberland County

October 13, 2019
A 10-year-old girl was fatally injured after she fell off of a ride at a harvest festival in Cumberland County, police said.
The girl, who's name was not released, sustained serious injuries after being ejected from a festival ride at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival around 6:16 p.m. on Saturday. She was airlifted to Cooper Hospital in Camden and was later pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m., New Jersey State Police confirmed on Sunday.
The ride was called "Extreme," a "Super Sizzler" amusement park ride manufactured by Wisdom Rides, Inc. According to the company's website, no one shorter than 36 inches is permitted on the ride and anyone under 48 inches must be accompanied by an adult.
Deerfield Harvest Festival canceled the parade scheduled for Sunday, but all other activities would continue as planned.
The child's death remains under investigation, police said.
