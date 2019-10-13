10-year-old girl dies after falling off 'Extreme' ride at harvest festival in Cumberland County

A 10-year-old girl was fatally injured after she fell off of a ride at a harvest festival in Cumberland County, police said.

The girl, who's name was not released, sustained serious injuries after being ejected from a festival ride at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival around 6:16 p.m. on Saturday. She was airlifted to Cooper Hospital in Camden and was later pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m., New Jersey State Police confirmed on Sunday.