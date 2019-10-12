New Jersey turns down permits for proposed 120-mile natural gas pipeline

New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection denied permits Friday for a proposed 120-mile natural gas pipeline that would bring Marcellus Shale natural gas to the Garden State.

The proposed project, called PennEast, dates back to 2015 and would run from northeastern Pennsylvania to Trenton, according to the Associated Press.

But the NJDEP denied the PennEast Pipeline Company's application for multiple permits and water quality certification this week, citing an appeals court ruling from September which ruled the company didn't have legal authority to work on dozens of properties along the proposed pipeline site.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy applauded the NJDEP's closing of the application on Twitter, saying he's "committed to transitioning New Jersey to 100% clean energy by 2050":

The September appeals court ruling barred PennEast from using eminent domain to snatch up properties owned by the state, which are preserved for farmland and open space, according to the AP.

A PennEast spokesperson said the pipeline's sponsors remain committed to the project, despite the latest setback.

This isn't the first time the NJDEP denied PennEast permits and water certification: the department closed a similar application in June of 2017.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.