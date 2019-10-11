More News:

October 11, 2019

Pa. appeals court denies Cowboys fan $700K for Eagles game bathroom brawl injuries

The court ruled the Eagles and their security firm were not negligent in adequately protecting the visiting fan

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Eagles
Cowboys fan eagles bathroom fight Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Patrick Pearson, a Cowboys fan, claimed the Eagles failed to adequately protect him from assault at a 2014 game.

A Pennsylvania appeals court overturned a ruling Friday that would have awarded $700,000 in damages to a Dallas Cowboys fan who was assaulted at an Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field in December 2014.

Patrick Pearson, a Cowboys fan, won a trial last May and was awarded the damages after he sued the Eagles and their security team for negligence, claiming they failed adequately protecting him at the game.

Pearson claimed that he was assaulted by more than one Eagles fan after exchanging verbal jabs, and after one man threw his Cowboys hat into a urinal. Pearson said he told a group of Eagles fans to "get a ring", which is when a man lunged at Pearson, according to an eyewitness. The group scuffled on the ground, and Pearson suffered injuries which required two surgeries, including inserting two rods and 10 pins inserted in his leg, according to PennLive.

Pearson argued the Eagles, and stadium security, didn't sufficiently protect him by failing to man the bathrooms, or the immediate vicinity, with security workers.

But Judge Mary P. Murray's Superior Court ruling Friday overturned Pearson's award and sided with the Eagles, who argued that bathroom incidents are too rare to justify stationing personnel in the bathrooms, according to PennLive.

Murray cited a report on violent assaults and fights in NFL stadium bathrooms, and ruled the the Eagles "did not act unreasonably" by not placing security employees in, or directly outside, the bathrooms.

Pearson also argued that, because he was wearing a Troy Aikman jersey, security should have been on higher alert around the stadium during the game. Murray disagreed, pointing out that the Eagles had placed undercover security guards, dressed in Cowboys gear, around patrolling the stadium.

Pearson has the option to appeal Friday's ruling to Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Eagles South Philly Stadium District Lincoln Financial Field Assault Cowboys

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: In firing Gabe Kapler, John Middleton makes it clear who runs the Phillies
John-Middleton_101019_usat

Politics

To re-elect Trump, Republicans campaigning for Amish votes in Pennsylvania
1010_amish trump voters

Adult Health

Dog owners may have lower risk of dying from heart attacks, study says
Dogs pets reduce mortality

Eagles

Eagles vs. Vikings: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 6
Fletcher-Cox-Vikings_100919_usat

Music

Tierra Whack's 'Whack World' named 38th-best album of the decade
Tierra whack pitchfork albums

Weekend

Roundup of things to do this weekend, Oct. 10-13
Things to do this weekend, Oct. 10-13, includes OutFest in the Gayborhood

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved