Pa. appeals court denies Cowboys fan $700K for Eagles game bathroom brawl injuries

A Pennsylvania appeals court overturned a ruling Friday that would have awarded $700,000 in damages to a Dallas Cowboys fan who was assaulted at an Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field in December 2014.

Patrick Pearson, a Cowboys fan, won a trial last May and was awarded the damages after he sued the Eagles and their security team for negligence, claiming they failed adequately protecting him at the game.

Pearson claimed that he was assaulted by more than one Eagles fan after exchanging verbal jabs, and after one man threw his Cowboys hat into a urinal. Pearson said he told a group of Eagles fans to "get a ring", which is when a man lunged at Pearson, according to an eyewitness. The group scuffled on the ground, and Pearson suffered injuries which required two surgeries, including inserting two rods and 10 pins inserted in his leg, according to PennLive.

Pearson argued the Eagles, and stadium security, didn't sufficiently protect him by failing to man the bathrooms, or the immediate vicinity, with security workers.

But Judge Mary P. Murray's Superior Court ruling Friday overturned Pearson's award and sided with the Eagles, who argued that bathroom incidents are too rare to justify stationing personnel in the bathrooms, according to PennLive.

Murray cited a report on violent assaults and fights in NFL stadium bathrooms, and ruled the the Eagles "did not act unreasonably" by not placing security employees in, or directly outside, the bathrooms.

Pearson also argued that, because he was wearing a Troy Aikman jersey, security should have been on higher alert around the stadium during the game. Murray disagreed, pointing out that the Eagles had placed undercover security guards, dressed in Cowboys gear, around patrolling the stadium.

Pearson has the option to appeal Friday's ruling to Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

