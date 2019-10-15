More Culture:

October 15, 2019

Delco-native Todd Rundgren among 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Musician also was nominated in 2019, but didn't get the support from the Hall's voters

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Musician and Upper Darby native Todd Rundgren, best known for his solo albums and production work in the 1970s and 1980s, is one of 16 artists and bands nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 2020 class.

Rundgren, 71, was born in Philadelphia and grew up just outside city limits in Delaware County. He graduated from Upper Darby High School in 1965.

This year's nomination marks Rundgren's second straight nod, after being denied a spot in the Hall of Fame's 2019 class.

On top of production credits on Meatloaf's seminal "Bat Out of Hell" and XTC's "Skylarking", Rundgren's 1972 album "Something/Anything?" featured a pair of Top 20 hits, including his best-charting song of all time, "Hello It's Me":

Unsurprisingly, Rundgren once again faces a stacked list of nominees. Here's the full list of artists and groups nominated for the 2020 class:

• Pat Benatar
• Dave Matthews Band
• Depeche Mode
• The Doobie Brothers
• Whitney Houston
• Judas Priest
• Kraftwerk
• MC5
• Motörhead
• Nine Inch Nails
• The Notorious B.I.G.
• Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
• Todd Rundgren
• Soundgarden
• T.Rex
• Thin Lizzy

Fans have some say in the vote this year. Search "Vote Rock Hall 2020" in Google, and fans can cast votes directly through a box at the top of search results. Votes can be cast online once per day.

Fans can also cast votes at rockhall.com.

The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is slated for May 2, 2020.

