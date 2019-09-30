6ABC reporter John Rawlins announces retirement after 38 years

Veteran 6ABC reporter John Rawlins will be retiring from the station after 38 years in Philadelphia, he announced Monday.

Rawlins took to Twitter with several photos spanning his career and said Monday would be his final day with Action News.

Rawlins, a native of Washington, D.C., joined 6ABC in 1981 after spending the early part of his career in Kentucky at WAVE-TV in Louisville and WKYT-TV in Lexington.