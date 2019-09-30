More News:

September 30, 2019

6ABC reporter John Rawlins announces retirement after 38 years

By Michael Tanenbaum
John Rawlins joined 6ABC in Philadelphia in 1981. He announced his retirement at the station after 38 years.

Veteran 6ABC reporter John Rawlins will be retiring from the station after 38 years in Philadelphia, he announced Monday. 

Rawlins took to Twitter with several photos spanning his career and said Monday would be his final day with Action News.

Rawlins, a native of Washington, D.C., joined 6ABC in 1981 after spending the early part of his career in Kentucky at WAVE-TV in Louisville and WKYT-TV in Lexington. 

RELATED: CBS meteorologist Katie Fehlinger leaves station after 8 years

During his time in Philadelphia, Rawlins' report on design deficiencies in bulletproof vests worn by police led to upgrades in the equipment provided to Philadelphia Police Department officers. He also notably investigated prescription trends for the drug Quaaludes, helping prompt a federal probe that eventually precipitated legislation outlawing them in Pennsylvania. 

Rawlins' viewers thanked him for his reporting over the years and commended him on his career at 6ABC. 




