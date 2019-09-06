More News:

CBS Philadelphia meteorologist Katie Fehlinger announces she's leaving the station

Fehlinger started in Philly in 2011, and drew national attention for standing up to online bullying in 2015

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Media
CBS Philadelphia meteorologist Katie Fehlinger announced Friday afternoon she'll be leaving CBS3 after more than eight years with the station.

Fehlinger joined the CBS3 team in September 2011 after working as the weekend morning news forecaster for WCBS in New York. She also worked at AccuWeather and RCN4 in Bath, Pennsylvania, before arriving in Philly.

Her last day on air will be Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Fehlinger explained her decision to move on from the station in a Twitter post Friday:

"The 2:30AM alarm was always going to have a shelf life. It's that time. I now need to put my focus on my girls, my husband, the goal of a healthier lifestyle and the freedom that comes with setting my own schedule.

"I've decided to leave CBS3, pack up this motley skill set and put it to new professional use. Much is in the works there, stay tuned."

In 2015, Fehlinger received national attention for standing up to online bullying after she was harassed online for daring to do her job while pregnant. Fehlinger took to social media and fired back at her detractors, and encouraged expecting moms to share photos of their baby bumps on Twitter.

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

