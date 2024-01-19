Instant observations: Embiid, Maxey combine for 68 points in win over Magic

Looking to build momentum after an impressive home win against the reigning champion Denver Nuggets, the Sixers hit the road Friday night for the front of a road back-to-back. Their opponent: the young and hungry Orlando Magic. The Sixers were able to take care of business, winning by a score of 124-109. Here is what stood out from the matchup:

Both teams short-handed

The Sixers are glad to have Joel Embiid back on the floor, but his return does not mean the team has a clean bill of health: De'Anthony Melton, Robert Covington, Jaden Springer and Mo Bamba were all out with injuries, while budding star Franz Wagner and trusted guard / wing Gary Harris were out for the Magic.

Embiid, Sixers overpower Orlando early

The Sixers' crown jewel scored 15 points and shot seven free throws in the first quarter alone, leveraging his size and strength to dominate Orlando's relatively undersized bigs. The Sixers as a team shot a dozen free throws, taking advantage of an Orlando team that went small.

Part of the beauty of the Sixers' roster right now: they are prepared to use lineups against both big and small opposing units that can expose the other teams' weaknesses. This is one of the perks of having a big-man as dominant as Embiid is.

Maxey dishing it out

Maxey only made one shot in the first quarter — a continuing trend — but collected three assists in the opening moments of the game. Maxey's ability to toggle between operating as a scorer and playmaker is impressive. Even though he is still a work in progress when it comes to creating shots for others, he is able to switch roles on a dime in a way that is extremely conducive to success within Sixers head coach Nick Nurse's substitution patterns — which ensure one of Embiid and Maxey is on the floor at all times, but also that they spend time on the floor together in order to utilize their extremely effective two-man game.

Jumper after jumper after jumper from Joel

Embiid added on 13 additional points in the second quarter despite sitting for nearly half of it. Unlike the first quarter, in which he repeatedly barreled into and through Magic defenders, it was all finesse. Embiid stroked jumper after jumper, each one just as pure as the one before it, entering intermission with 28 points to his name — including a remarkable self-pass alley-oop dunk.

What makes Embiid so incredible offensively is his diverse portfolio as a scorer. He will knock down threes— a part of his game Nurse recently stated he wants to see more often. He will get to the line as frequently as anyone in the NBA, and converts at a ridiculous rate. He is likely the best mid-range shooter in the NBA at this juncture. And oh, by the way, he is the best post-up big man in the league.

When factoring all of this in as well as his newfound brilliance as a passer and playmaker, there is only one way to say it: he has absolutely mastered the art of offensive basketball.

Tobias Harris: as assertive as ever

Harris is playing extremely well of late, including two recent performances with at least 30 points. The key, as it always has been when it comes to Harris: decisiveness. He is making quick decisions and playing with extreme confidence. The more Harris thinks, the less effective he is. The issue, of course, is that he is methodical by nature. For five years now, the Sixers have been working to get Harris to finally ignore all of his natural inclinations. His natural play style is only conducive to winning if he is the central figure of an offense — which he simply is not qualified to be.

This is the ultimate conundrum when it comes to Harris: it appears as for a few stretches each year, he has shed his worst habits and optimized himself within the construct of the Sixers. But he follows those inspiring stretches up with ones that are equally — if not more — maddening. And so, of course, the question is which mode he will be in when the playoffs arrive.

For now, though, all the Sixers can do is hope this run lasts for as long as he possibly can. As the trade deadline nears, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey and his front office must decide: which version of Harris will they get when the lights are brightest?

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice