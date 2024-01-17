More Culture:

January 17, 2024

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic drank beer and ate 50-cent wings at McGillin's after losing to the Sixers

The bar's social media account declared the two-time NBA MVP is the tallest person to visit the tavern in 164 years

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities NBA
nikola jokic mcgillin's Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic hung out at McGillin's in Center City with his teammate and Villanova alum Collin Gillespie. Above, Jokic warming up ahead of the game Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center, which the Sixers and Joel Embiid won 126-121.

After their loss to the Sixers on Tuesday, a few Denver Nuggets players decided they couldn't skip town without having a drink or two at one of Philly's most legendary watering holes.

Nuggets center and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic hung out at McGillin's Olde Ale House late Tuesday night, according to the bar. While he was there, "The Joker" had a drink, enjoyed "wing night" and became excited when a certain song played on the jukebox.

RELATED: Joel Embiid wins the battle vs. Nikola Jokic

“Athletes are just like everyone else — they love a fun bar that has a friendly atmosphere and a good beer list," said Christopher Mullins Jr., who co-owns McGillin’s with his parents. "Whether they’re Philadelphia athletes or from other teams, they know we’re authentic, it is going to be a nice crowd and they’ll be respected here."

According to Mullins, Tuesday night was quiet at McGillin's until Denver guard Collin Gillespie, a Montgomery County native who was a star player at Villanova University, showed up in Nuggets sweats around midnight. Gillespie asked staff he he could push some tables together and Jokic sat at the second table with "about 8 guys," some in Nuggets gear and one who was wearing a Jokic jersey, although it was unclear to staff whether his companions worked for the team.

Jokic ordered a Bud Light and wings — a solid choice considering 50-cent wing night at the bar — McGillin's server, Jake McGuigan said. He added that Jokic and his companions "all went crazy" when "The Joker" by Steve Miller Band played on the pub's TouchTunes jukebox. Staff were not sure whether Jokic's pals paid for the song to play, or if they were all just excited to hear it. 

Jokic, 28, is known as quiet and reserved, with a dry sense of humor and a passion for horse racing and training. He's one of the NBA's best players, but he also has said he does not really like being famous. Despite his private demeanor and his team's loss, Jokic was in good spirits while interacting with McGillin's staff and patrons.

"(Jokic) was nice about taking photos and shaking hands with other guests at the bar," Mullins said. "He tried to pick up the check for all the guys (he was sitting with) but someone had already paid so he left a generous tip."

Jokic joins a long list of famous people — including Philly-favorites like Jason Kelce, Donovan McNabb, Ryan Howard and Eric Lindros — who have graced Philadelphia's oldest continuously operating pub through the years. But, at a lofty 6-foot-11, Jokic rises above the rest, literally.

When asked whether bar staff checked Jokic's ID, the McGillin's X (formerly Twitter) account replied: "Really we just wanted to check his height on his ID. Probably the tallest person to walk into McGillin's in 164 years!"

Here's hoping Joel Embiid — who dethroned Jokic last year as the league's reigning MVP and outscored him on Tuesday — makes his own inevitable visit to McGillin's soon so he can claim the honor of  being the tallest McGillin's patron.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities NBA Philadelphia Center City Nikola Jokic Sixers Bars Food & Drink Basketball McGillin's Nuggets MVP

Videos

Featured

Limited - Building Trades - Kelly and Ryan Ross

IBEW Local 98 and Building Trades announce The Superhero Project as charity partner for 2024 All Star Labor Classic
Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

A guy’s guide to sexual health: What every man should know

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Philly's first snowfall in 2 years causes Regional Rail delays, slushy roads
Snow Campbell Square 2

Sponsored

A guy’s guide to sexual health
Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

Prevention

Frigid weather can cause serious ailments; here are signs for frostbite, hypothermia and other conditions
Cold Weather Health

Media

NBC10 hires South Jersey's Siobhan McGirl as general assignment reporter
nbc10 Siobhan McGirl

Eagles

Five thoughts on the Eagles' future
Eagles-Howie-Roseman-Nick-Sirianni

Family-Friendly

Dilworth Park's Ice Festival to feature skating, carving and a full-size frozen piano
dilworth park ice festival

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved