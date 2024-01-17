Nuggets star Nikola Jokic drank beer and ate 50-cent wings at McGillin's after losing to the Sixers

After their loss to the Sixers on Tuesday, a few Denver Nuggets players decided they couldn't skip town without having a drink or two at one of Philly's most legendary watering holes.

Nuggets center and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic hung out at McGillin's Olde Ale House late Tuesday night, according to the bar. While he was there, "The Joker" had a drink, enjoyed "wing night" and became excited when a certain song played on the jukebox.

RELATED: Joel Embiid wins the battle vs. Nikola Jokic

“Athletes are just like everyone else — they love a fun bar that has a friendly atmosphere and a good beer list," said Christopher Mullins Jr., who co-owns McGillin’s with his parents. "Whether they’re Philadelphia athletes or from other teams, they know we’re authentic, it is going to be a nice crowd and they’ll be respected here."

According to Mullins, Tuesday night was quiet at McGillin's until Denver guard Collin Gillespie, a Montgomery County native who was a star player at Villanova University, showed up in Nuggets sweats around midnight. Gillespie asked staff he he could push some tables together and Jokic sat at the second table with "about 8 guys," some in Nuggets gear and one who was wearing a Jokic jersey, although it was unclear to staff whether his companions worked for the team.

Jokic ordered a Bud Light and wings — a solid choice considering 50-cent wing night at the bar — McGillin's server, Jake McGuigan said. He added that Jokic and his companions "all went crazy" when "The Joker" by Steve Miller Band played on the pub's TouchTunes jukebox. Staff were not sure whether Jokic's pals paid for the song to play, or if they were all just excited to hear it.

Jokic, 28, is known as quiet and reserved, with a dry sense of humor and a passion for horse racing and training. He's one of the NBA's best players, but he also has said he does not really like being famous. Despite his private demeanor and his team's loss, Jokic was in good spirits while interacting with McGillin's staff and patrons.

"(Jokic) was nice about taking photos and shaking hands with other guests at the bar," Mullins said. "He tried to pick up the check for all the guys (he was sitting with) but someone had already paid so he left a generous tip."

Jokic joins a long list of famous people — including Philly-favorites like Jason Kelce, Donovan McNabb, Ryan Howard and Eric Lindros — who have graced Philadelphia's oldest continuously operating pub through the years. But, at a lofty 6-foot-11, Jokic rises above the rest, literally.

When asked whether bar staff checked Jokic's ID, the McGillin's X (formerly Twitter) account replied: "Really we just wanted to check his height on his ID. Probably the tallest person to walk into McGillin's in 164 years!"

Here's hoping Joel Embiid — who dethroned Jokic last year as the league's reigning MVP and outscored him on Tuesday — makes his own inevitable visit to McGillin's soon so he can claim the honor of being the tallest McGillin's patron.