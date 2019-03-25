More Culture:

March 25, 2019

Aaron Nola partners with Yuengling

The Phillies pitcher will be the newest brand ambassador for the Pa. brewery

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Breweries Yuengling
Aaron Nola Phillies Yuengling beer deal 03252019 Source/Yuengling

Under his partnership with Yuengling, Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola's will make personal appearances and promotions on behalf of the Pennsylvania brewery, including the chance to win a Yuengling home vending machine.

Aaron Nola will be the newest brand ambassador for D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc, the company announced on Monday. 

His partnership with the Pennsylvania beer company will include appearances and fan meet and greets. The company will host special promotions for fans to meet Nola. He will also be featured in local Philadelphia advertising, and the family-owned company will support Nola's local efforts. (Earlier this year he gave a speech at Hopkinson Elementary School in North Philly for the Shred Hate campaign, which seeks to end bullying.)

Nola talks of his excitement to be with the family-owned business, noting, "Yuengling holds a special spot in my heart." He adds, "I had my first Yuengling Lager after being drafted by Philadelphia and I haven't looked back. The fact that America's Oldest Brewery is family owned and operated is important to me as I value family over everything."

With his four-year contract extension in place, it's pretty clear this Louisiana native and former LSU Tiger has acclimated quite well to the Philly lifestyle. He talks drinking the beer even when he’s back home. “I love cracking open a cold Yuengling whether it's a day fishing with my dad and brother back in Louisiana or after a big game.”



D.G. Yuengling & Son brewery is located in Pottsville, with a second brewery in Tampa. In business since 1829, the brand is available in 22 states and was named the top-selling craft brewery by The Brewers Association five years in a row. Yuengling has partnerships with the Philadelphia Phillies, Philadelphia Flyers, and Philadelphia Wings.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Breweries Yuengling Philadelphia Aaron Nola

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC East free agency grades: Eagles edition
032419MichaelBennett

Fitness

Philly Naked Bike Ride 2019 rescheduled from September to August
0324NakedBikeRide

Podcasts

True-crime podcast examines Northern Liberties native, 1970s serial killer Joseph 'The Shoemaker' Kallinger
Carroll - Second Street in Northern Liberties

Phillies

Phillies season preview: How will Gabe Kapler fill out his bench?
Aaron-Altherr-Phillies_032419_usat

Shopping

Champion in Center City to give out tote bags designed by local mural artist on Saturday
Tote bags designed by local mural artist to be given out at Champion in Center City

Food & Drink

Night Market visiting three new neighborhoods during 2019 season
Stock_Carroll - Food Trucks in Center City

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved