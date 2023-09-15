Fight at Abington Senior High School leads to 8 juveniles arrested, police say

Eight juveniles were arrested on Thursday following a fight inside Abington Senior High School, police say.

The fight between several students occurred at 11:28 a.m. in one of the Montgomery County school's cafeterias. The situation was quickly brought under control by an Abington Police school resource officer, school personnel and the school’s security team, according to police.

MORE: Atlantic City man sentenced to 70 years in prison for 2019 fatal shooting at Pleasantville High football game

The incident resulted in the arrest of eight students, who were transported to the police station. The teens were charged with riot and simple assault, according to police.

Abington's Police Chief Patrick Molloy told 6ABC the most recent incident is part of a string of social media sparring, altercations and "other crimes" between the same two groups of students over the past seven months. One of the groups' arguments allegedly stems from the death of 16-year-old Abington student Keivon Abraham, who was fatally shot in Philadelphia in May.



There were no serious injuries caused by the fight on Thursday, according to police. An ongoing investigation is being conducted by police and the Abington School District, and may lead to the charging of additional students involved in the incident.

"The safety and security of our students are of utmost importance, and we take such incidents very seriously," ASHS principal Angelo Berrios said in a letter posted to the school district website. "We are cooperating fully with the police in their investigation into this matter. Our school is committed to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for all students. It is essential that we take this opportunity to remind our students of the importance of conflict resolution, acceptance, and respect for one another."

Abington Senior High School, located at 900 Highland Avenue in Abington, is a highly-rated school ranked 54th in Pennsylvania. It has about 1,900 students enrolled in grades 10 through 12.