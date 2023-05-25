Pitbull who was shot and left for dead in Kingsessing adopted into new family

Nearly two months after crawling onto a porch in Kingsessing with multiple gunshot wounds, Alexia the dog has been adopted into her forever home, the Pennsylvania SPCA confirmed.

The pitbull was adopted by Monique Gesualdi, a Philadelphia resident whose family includes her husband, teenage son, 7-year-old daughter, two other dogs and a small rabbit. Gesualdi stumbled upon the pup's adoption page and knew, almost instinctively, that Alexia was meant to be a member of her family.

She read about the dog's horrific shooting in the late hours of March 27 and quickly contacted the animal welfare agency for adoption information. Though the PSPCA approved the adoption, the family had to wait a few days until Alexia could be spayed; the procedure was delayed due to the risks involved with putting her under anesthesia after one of her legs was amputated in April.

"I was following her story and was heartbroken to find out that someone could do something like that to an innocent dog," Gesualdi said. "As soon as I saw her, I fell in love. She's so tiny and petite, she's perfect."

Last Wednesday, Gesualdi brought the family back to PSPCA headquarters to pick up Alexia. Gesualdi's husband made matching t-shirts that read "Alexia's Family," and Gesualdi made the dog a special bandana. The family even got cheers from the PSPCA staff.

Alexia has her own Instagram account, where Guesualdi shares frequent updates as the dog settles into her new life.



The news was welcomed by those following Alexia's story since she was found on the 5400 block of South 54th Street. Alexia's muzzle and shoulder areas were injured in the shooting, and she had her front leg amputated due to excessive damage before heading to PSPCA headquarters in critical condition.

"This act of cruelty is especially heartbreaking not only for its nature, but because of this brave animal's fight to survive," Julie Klim, CEO of the PSPCA, said on Facebook. "She was left on the street to die, but was able to drag herself up the steps to next to the door of a good Samaritan and in her own way, ask for help. We do not know what would possess an individual to commit such a horrible act, but we will do our very best to find out."

Two days after Alexia was found, another dog was discovered dead in a trash bag on the 6000 block of Allman Street, just a few blocks from where Alexia was rescued.

The animal welfare organization is offering a $10,000 reward, provided by an anonymous donor, to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shootings. Investigators believe the shootings are connected and that other dogs may be at risk.

Anyone with information about the shootings should call the PSPCA's cruelty hotline at (866) 601-7722 or email cruelty@pspca.org. Tips can be left anonymously.