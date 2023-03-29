Kingsessing woman, PSPCA rescue dog shot in the street

A Southwest Philadelphia resident came to the rescue on Monday night when a dog who'd been injured from multiple gunshot wounds crawled onto her porch in Kingsessing, the Pennsylvania SPCA said.

An ACCT Philly officer was first dispatched to the scene on the 5400 block of South 54th Street for reports of a dog that had been hit by a car. After further inspection at a veterinary hospital, it became clear that Alexia, a pit bill-type dog, had been shot multiple times. The PSPCA's Animal Law Enforcement Team has since taken over the investigation and care of the dog.

Alexia's muzzle and shoulder areas were injured in the shooting, PSPCA said. After being treated at Philadelphia Animal Specialty and Emergency Care overnight Monday, Alexia will have her front leg amputated due to the severe damage sustained during the shooting. She remains at PSPCA's headquarters in North Philadelphia in critical condition, the organization confirmed on Facebook Tuesday evening.

"This act of cruelty is especially heartbreaking not only for its nature, but because of this brave animal's fight to survive," Julie Klim, CEO of the PSPCA, said on Facebook. "She was left in the street to die, but was able to drag herself up the steps next to the door of a good Samaritan and in her own way, ask for help. We do not know what would possess an individual to commit such a horrible act, but we will do our very best to find out. We are pleading with anyone who has information to please contact the PSPCA."

The animal welfare organization is seeking assistance from the public regarding the shooting incident. Anyone who has information about Alexia's shooting should immediately contact PSPCA's cruelty hotline at (866) 601-7722 or cruelty@pspca.org. Tips can be made anonymously.



Leah Wall-Swann confirmed on Instagram that her daughter found Alexia bleeding on their porch Monday night without realizing that the dog had been shot, commenting on one of PSPCA's recent posts that she is checking her neighbor's Ring doorbell cameras to see if there is any information that may aid in the ongoing investigation.



The organization is raising money to support Alexia's continued care and ensure that the PSPCA can continue to respond to animal cruelty throughout the city. Over the past two days, the organization has raised nearly $2,500 through Facebook fundraising. Those who are looking to support Alexia's recovery can donate to the PSPCA using this online form.