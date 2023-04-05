Recent dog shootings in Kingsessing may be connected, PSPCA investigators say

Alexia, the dog who was found on a porch in Kingsessing with multiple gunshots last month, is in stable condition after having one of her legs amputated due to excessive injuries. After another dog was found dead just a few blocks away, investigators with the Pennsylvania SPCA are looking for answers.



The animal welfare organization is offering a $10,000 reward, provided by an anonymous donor, to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shootings. Investigators believe that the shootings are connected, due to the time and proximity of both incidents.

Two days later, on March 29, another dog was found dead in a trash bag on the 6000 block of Allman Street, just a few blocks from where Alexia was found. After an examination by PSPCA's Forensic Veterinary Team, it became clear that the dog had been shot and succumbed to its injuries, according to PSPCA.

"The details of what happened to Alexia and this second dog are still being revealed," Nicole Wilson, PSPCA's director of humane law enforcement, said in a statement. "We know that there are people out there with knowledge of what occurred. Cases like this don't usually stop with one or two victims unless someone steps in and says something. If you saw something, now it's time to say something."

Alexia remained in critical condition for much of last week, and was transported to PSPCA's headquarters in Philadelphia for continued treatment. After having her leg amputated and receiving a blood transfusion, the pup is well on her way to a full recovery, FOX 29 reported.



Alexia is beginning to learn how to walk on three legs, though there is no timeline on when she will be up for adoption.

"This act of cruelty is especially heartbreaking not only for its nature, but because of this brave animal's fight to survive," Julie Klim, CEO of the PSPCA, said on Facebook after Alexia was found. "She was left in the street to die, but was able to drag herself up the steps next to the door of a good Samaritan and in her own way, ask for help."

Anyone with information about this case should call PSPCA's cruelty hotline at (866) 601-7722 or email cruelty@pspca.org. Tips can be left anonymously. To contribute to PSPCA's efforts and help support continued care for Alexia and animals like her, visit PSPCA's website.