6-year-old abducted inside car stolen from outside Germantown pizza shop found safe, police say

UPDATE (8:35 a.m.): Philadelphia police said that 6-year-old Sahara Little was found safe Wednesday morning after an Amber Alert was issued. The 2007 burgundy Scion TC sedan Little had been sitting in when the vehicle was stolen Tuesday night outside of a Germantown pizzeria also has been recovered, police said.

The stolen car was found in the parking lot of the Checkers restaurant across the street from the 35th District police station on Broad Street in North Philly, NBC10 reported.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning in Philadelphia for a missing 6-year-old girl who had been sitting in the backseat of a car stolen from outside a Germantown pizza place on Tuesday night.

Pennsylvania State Police described Sahara Little as 4 feet tall, weighing 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The child was last seen wearing a pink coat with a fluffy hood, tan pants and sneakers, investigators said.

The stolen vehicle is a 2007 burgundy Scion TC sedan with Pennsylvania license plate No. LKV1067. The suspected kidnapper remains unknown, according to police.

The vehicle was stolen at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday outside of Giovanni's Pizzeria on the 5600 block of Greene Street, according to 6ABC.

Little's mother had gone into the restaurant and left her daughter sitting in the backseat of the running vehicle, Philadelphia police said. The car was gone when her mother came back out.

The vehicle, which was last seen traveling down Greene Street, has also been described as having a fog light out and dents on its side, according to NBC10.

Police interviewed pizzeria employees to see if any of them may have gotten a look at a male suspect who got into the car and drove away with the child.

Authorities also checked with the homes of other family members in the city to see if Little might have shown up.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (215) 686-TIPS or dial 911.

