More News:

January 19, 2021

Toddler found safe after Pennsylvania Amber Alert issued in Philadelphia

One-year-old Nova White recovered after search on Tuesday

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Amber Alert
Philly amber alert 1 Source/Pennsylvania State Police

Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in search of one-year-old Nova White. Authorities said the toddler is believed to be with 32-year-old Ronald White, who was last seen in Philadelphia in a green Toyota Corolla.

UPDATE (2:30 p.m.): Pennsylvania State Police said one-year-old Nova White has been located. 

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon in Pennsylvania for a one-year-old girl who was last seen in Philadelphia with a 32-year-old man, state police said.

Authorities are seeking help from the public to locate Nova White, whose last known location was in the 1200 block of North 10th Street, police said. She was with Ronald White, who may be driving a 1998 green Toyota Corolla.

Investigators said the vehicle was last spotted around 8:10 a.m.

Ronald White is 5-foot-7 with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. He also has a teardrop tattoo beneath his left eye.  

The missing girl is two feet tall and weighs 25 pounds, police said. She has brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Philadelphia Police Department at (215) 686-3174.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Amber Alert Philadelphia Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Updated Eagles head coaching search tracker
112920JeffreyLurieHowieRoseman

Government

Biden selects Pa. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine to serve as assistant health secretary
Rachel Levine Biden

Inauguration

Virtual inauguration parade to feature Jon Stewart, TikTok star Nathan Apodaca
Stewart Biden Inauguration parade

Sixers

What's wrong with Ben Simmons?
Ben_Simmons_6_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Illness

The biological clock may hold the key to better prostate cancer treatments
Circadian Rhythms Prostate Cancer

Inauguration

Jet Wine Bar selling Inauguration Wine Package with Biden, Harris themed wines
Inauguration Wine Package

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved