July 24, 2018

Being a big Amber Rose fan could help pay your rent

By Marielle Mondon
Amber Rose, the founder of SlutWalk and a South Philly native, launched a new app that could give contributions to her biggest fans.

SlutWalk founder and South Philly native Amber Rose wants to start giving back to her fans with the launch of a free app.

Not unlike other celebrity-specific apps, Rose's platform, simply titled Amber Rose Official, includes content exclusive to the app and acts as a community forum to interact with other fans. Rose announced the app on Instagram on Monday.

Rose said in a press release she wants the app to serve as a way to better connect with her fans – which could also seriously pay off for them.

"I wanted it to be very personal, so it's going to be full of content you can't find on any of my other platforms," Rose said in the press release. She currently has nearly 18 million followers on Instagram.

"I want to give back and build a tight-knit community in which they can all feel empowered to be themselves with the support of other members of the amazing Amber Rose community."

How exactly does that empowerment translate? For the biggest MUVA fans, it could help pay for travel, rent, tuition, business endeavors, and other costs, directly from Rose's own funds. The app, made by Escapex, will be able to determine the most deserving Rosebuds for the awards.

The start of the app was met with an inaugural giveaway, too: Three fans will receive a trip to Los Angeles this October to attend the city's upcoming SlutWalk.

Marielle Mondon
