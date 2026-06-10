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June 10, 2026

Ride a historic steam train with Abraham Lincoln at this America 250 celebration in York County

The free June 27-28 event at Northern Central Railway will feature train rides, historical reenactors, live music, exhibits and family activities.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
America250 Celebrations
No. 17 Railroad Crossing.JPG Provided Courtesy/Northern Central Railway of York

Northern Central Railway's steam locomotive No. 17 passes a railroad crossing in New Freedom, Pennsylvania. The railroad's American Semiquincentennial Exhibition on June 27 and 28 will feature train rides, historical reenactors, live music and family activities.

Visitors can ride a steam train, meet historical figures and explore 250 years of American history during Northern Central Railway's American Semiquincentennial Exhibition on June 27 and 28.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the railroad's historic station in New Freedom.

One of the main attractions is a ride aboard a historic steam train alongside a reenactor portraying President Abraham Lincoln. Visitors can also ride behind the railroad's diesel locomotive or travel in vintage Trail Sisters coach cars featuring appearances by Rosie the Riveter and local entertainer Derek Reed.

Throughout the weekend, guests can meet historical reenactors, explore exhibits from more than 10 York County historical organizations and learn about the people and events that shaped the region's history.

Live music from Brodbecks Band, Unforgettable Big Band and Derek Reed will showcase sounds from the Revolutionary War era through the 1950s.

The event will also feature historical talks, hands-on activities, food vendors and family-friendly activities.

Admission and parking are free. Train rides require separate tickets and should be purchased in advance.

American Semiquincentennial Exhibition

June 27 & 28 | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Northern Central Railway
117 N Front St.
New Freedom, PA 17349

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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