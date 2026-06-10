Ride a historic steam train with Abraham Lincoln at this America 250 celebration in York County

Visitors can ride a steam train, meet historical figures and explore 250 years of American history during Northern Central Railway's American Semiquincentennial Exhibition on June 27 and 28.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the railroad's historic station in New Freedom.

One of the main attractions is a ride aboard a historic steam train alongside a reenactor portraying President Abraham Lincoln. Visitors can also ride behind the railroad's diesel locomotive or travel in vintage Trail Sisters coach cars featuring appearances by Rosie the Riveter and local entertainer Derek Reed.

Throughout the weekend, guests can meet historical reenactors, explore exhibits from more than 10 York County historical organizations and learn about the people and events that shaped the region's history.

Live music from Brodbecks Band, Unforgettable Big Band and Derek Reed will showcase sounds from the Revolutionary War era through the 1950s.

The event will also feature historical talks, hands-on activities, food vendors and family-friendly activities.

Admission and parking are free. Train rides require separate tickets and should be purchased in advance.

June 27 & 28 | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Northern Central Railway

117 N Front St.

New Freedom, PA 17349

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