Amtrak service between Philadelphia and Harrisburg canceled Sunday due to downed overhead wires

Amtrak train service has been canceled between Philadelphia and Harrisburg for the remainder of Sunday, according to the railroad company.

At 7:58 a.m. Sunday morning, Keystone service operating between Philadelphia and Harrisburg was temporarily suspended due to downed overhead wires west of Philadelphia. By 12:20 p.m., ongoing issues caused by the wires caused all service between Philly and Harrisburg to be canceled for the rest of the day, Amtrak Northeast said in a tweet.

MORE: City's only rec center for people with disabilities expands to larger community with $35 million redesign

The Keystone service usually operates between New York City and Harrisburg by way of Philadelphia.

Scheduled Pennsylvanian Trains 42 and 43, which travel between New York and Pittsburgh, also were canceled between Philadelphia and Harrisburg on Sunday.



Customers can expect service to resume Monday morning, according to Amtrak.

Amtrak does have a hotline to call or text (1-800-USA-RAIL) but due to ongoing issues with the company's phone lines, customers are instead urged to head to Amtrak's website or the Amtrak app.

The public can also check the Amtrak Northeast Twitter account for updates.

