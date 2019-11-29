More Events:

November 29, 2019

Amtrak's 'Track Friday Sale' is back

Save up to 35% on train tickets

By Sinead Cummings
Amtrak launches fourth annual 'Track Friday Sale.' Beginning Friday, Nov. 29, through Monday, Dec. 2, customers can save up to 35% on select trains nationwide for travel between Dec. 9 and April 30.

From Friday, Nov. 29, through Monday, Dec. 2, customers can save up to 35% on select trains nationwide for travel between Monday, Dec. 9, and Thursday, April 30.

The low prices are for one-way tickets. You may have to shell out some money for your trip to or from, but you'll save some cash.

You can score a ticket from Washington, D.C. to Philadelphia or New York to Philadelphia for as low as $29.

Start making your travel plans now and check out all the Track Friday deals online.

Sinead Cummings
