Amtrak's 'Track Friday Sale' is back

For the fourth year, Amtrak is hosting its "Track Friday Sale."

From Friday, Nov. 29, through Monday, Dec. 2, customers can save up to 35% on select trains nationwide for travel between Monday, Dec. 9, and Thursday, April 30.

The low prices are for one-way tickets. You may have to shell out some money for your trip to or from, but you'll save some cash.



You can score a ticket from Washington, D.C. to Philadelphia or New York to Philadelphia for as low as $29.

Start making your travel plans now and check out all the Track Friday deals online.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.