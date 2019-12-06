Amtrak train strikes person near Torresdale Station, delaying SEPTA trains

UPDATE, 4:41 p.m.: SEPTA announced at 4:40 p.m. that Trenton Line service has resumed:

ORIGINAL STORY, 4:25 p.m.: SEPTA suspended Trenton Line service just before rush hour Friday afternoon after an Amtrak train struck a person near Torresdale Station.

First responders are at the scene of the incident, according to a tweet from SEPTA's official Twitter account, and will be in charge of determining when service can safely resume:

One Twitter user shared updates from an Amtrak Northeast Regional train near the incident:

It's unclear why the person was walking near the Amtrak tracks.

Two months ago, a person was struck and killed near Ridley Park by an Amtrak train traveling between Wilmington and Philadelphia.

This is a developing story, and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.