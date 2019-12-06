Amtrak train strikes person near Torresdale Station, delaying SEPTA trains

December 06, 2019
UPDATE, 4:41 p.m.: SEPTA announced at 4:40 p.m. that Trenton Line service has resumed:
Trenton: Service has resumed normal operations. Expect residual delays while full operations are restored. Outbound train #9745 will only make station stops at Cornwells Heights, Levittown, and Trenton.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) December 6, 2019
ORIGINAL STORY, 4:25 p.m.: SEPTA suspended Trenton Line service just before rush hour Friday afternoon after an Amtrak train struck a person near Torresdale Station.
First responders are at the scene of the incident, according to a tweet from SEPTA's official Twitter account, and will be in charge of determining when service can safely resume:
Trenton: Service is suspended due to an Amtrak train striking a trespasser near Torresdale Station. First responders are on the scene and will determine when service can resume. Alternative service options are online. https://t.co/HqkgCmX0Q3— SEPTA (@SEPTA) December 6, 2019
One Twitter user shared updates from an Amtrak Northeast Regional train near the incident:
Northeast regional train 93 from New York coming south has been stopped in a field between stations. Police have boarded the train. Does anybody have any information? #Amtrak— Richard Palarea (@rpalarea) December 6, 2019
Photo from on board the train that is stopped North of 30th St. station. Police are checking underneath everyone of the cars pic.twitter.com/TzsP8BiYn5— Richard Palarea (@rpalarea) December 6, 2019
It's unclear why the person was walking near the Amtrak tracks.
Two months ago, a person was struck and killed near Ridley Park by an Amtrak train traveling between Wilmington and Philadelphia.
This is a developing story, and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
