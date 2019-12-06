More News:

Amtrak train strikes person near Torresdale Station, delaying SEPTA trains

SEPTA Trenton Line service was suspended for 70 minutes while first responders inspected the area

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA suspended Trenton Line service just before rush hour Friday afternoon after an Amtrak train struck a person near Torresdale Station.

UPDATE, 4:41 p.m.: SEPTA announced at 4:40 p.m. that Trenton Line service has resumed:

ORIGINAL STORY, 4:25 p.m.: SEPTA suspended Trenton Line service just before rush hour Friday afternoon after an Amtrak train struck a person near Torresdale Station.

MORE NEWS: Philly D.A. Krasner calls Joe Biden 'dumbest guy' at Penn event

First responders are at the scene of the incident, according to a tweet from SEPTA's official Twitter account, and will be in charge of determining when service can safely resume:

One Twitter user shared updates from an Amtrak Northeast Regional train near the incident:

It's unclear why the person was walking near the Amtrak tracks.

Two months ago, a person was struck and killed near Ridley Park by an Amtrak train traveling between Wilmington and Philadelphia.

This is a developing story, and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

