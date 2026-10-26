Halloween masquerade party in Philly to let people anonymously reveal their secrets Oct. 30

October 26, 2026
What would you confess if nobody knew it was you?
A Halloween event at Queen & Rook Game Cafe on South Street will give people a chance to share their secrets anonymously, then vote on which ones are the funniest, most surprising or most outrageous.
The event, called I Have a Secret: Masquerade Edition — Round Two, takes place Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Organized by After Dark Confessions, the 21-and-over gathering will be held in a private upstairs space at the cafe.
Throughout the evening, anonymous secrets will be read aloud, and the audience will vote on their favorites. The winning confession will receive the night's top prize.
Sharing a secret isn't required. People can simply listen, vote and enjoy the music. Masquerade masks are encouraged but aren't required, and tickets include a chance to win additional prizes.
Advance tickets are required because space is limited. Tickets and additional information are available through Eventbrite.
Date: Friday, Oct. 30, 2026
Time: 8-9:30 p.m.
Location: Queen & Rook Game Cafe, 123 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147
Tickets: $5
Age requirement: 21 and older; valid government-issued ID required
Activities: Anonymous confessions, audience voting, music and prizes
Masks: Encouraged but not required
Food and drinks: Organizers suggest spending at least $15 per person, separate from admission
Organizer: After Dark Confessions
Tickets and information: Eventbrite
Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.