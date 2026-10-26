Halloween masquerade party in Philly to let people anonymously reveal their secrets Oct. 30

What would you confess if nobody knew it was you?

A Halloween event at Queen & Rook Game Cafe on South Street will give people a chance to share their secrets anonymously, then vote on which ones are the funniest, most surprising or most outrageous.

The event, called I Have a Secret: Masquerade Edition — Round Two, takes place Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Organized by After Dark Confessions, the 21-and-over gathering will be held in a private upstairs space at the cafe.

Throughout the evening, anonymous secrets will be read aloud, and the audience will vote on their favorites. The winning confession will receive the night's top prize.

Get event recommendations delivered right to your inbox.

Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.

Sign up now

Sharing a secret isn't required. People can simply listen, vote and enjoy the music. Masquerade masks are encouraged but aren't required, and tickets include a chance to win additional prizes.

Advance tickets are required because space is limited. Tickets and additional information are available through Eventbrite.

Date: Friday, Oct. 30, 2026

Time: 8-9:30 p.m.

Location: Queen & Rook Game Cafe, 123 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Tickets: $5

Age requirement: 21 and older; valid government-issued ID required

Activities: Anonymous confessions, audience voting, music and prizes

Masks: Encouraged but not required

Food and drinks: Organizers suggest spending at least $15 per person, separate from admission

Organizer: After Dark Confessions

Tickets and information: Eventbrite

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.