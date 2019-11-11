Archbishop Carroll High School senior mourned after death in Poconos

November 11, 2019
A 17-year-old senior at Archbishop Carroll High School died this week during a hike in the Poconos, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The student, identified Monday as Luke DePiano, died from injuries suffered in a fall at World's End State Park in Forksville.
The high school posted a Facebook message mourning DePiano's death and announcing a prayer service to remember him on Tuesday night.
"Luke was a talented and loving young man, full of enthusiasm and promise," the school wrote. "The entire Carroll Community mourns this deep loss and extends our support to the DePiano family.”
Details of the incident that led to DePiano's fall were not known, but state police ruled the teen's death accidental.
The prayer service will be held Nov. 12 in the Carroll auditorium from 6:45-8 p.m.