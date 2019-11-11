More News:

November 11, 2019

Brother, 19, questioned in fatal shooting of 11-year-old boy in West Philly

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
West Philly 11 Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot at his home in West Philadelphia on Nov. 11, 2019. Authorities said the victim was at home with his 19-year-old brother at the time of the shooting.

Philadelphia police are questioning the brother of an 11-year-old boy who was fatally shot Monday morning at his home in West Philadelphia.

Authorities said the shooting occurred just before noon in the 5700 block of Haddington Lane.

When police arrived, they found the 11-year-old suffering from a single gunshot to the chest.

Police took the boy to Lankenau Hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injuries.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, acting police commissioner Christine Coulter said the boy had been at home with his 19-year-old brother at the time of the shooting. No one else was at the home.

Investigators said the older brother, who was not identified, went from door to door looking for help before he left the scene. He was picked up by police a few blocks away.

Coulter said the 19-year-old is in custody as a person of interest, but it's not yet clear whether the shooting was intentional or accidental.

"I would like to believe it was an accident, but it doesn't change the result," Coulter said.

The shooting is the latest in a string of gun-violence incidents involving children, including a 10-year-old boy who was shot in the back of the head while walking home from school last week. The boy's uncle was later charged in connection to that shooting.

An investigation into Monday's shooting remains ongoing.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings West Philadelphia Guns Philadelphia Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB free agency rumors: Phillies interested in veteran slugger Josh Donaldson
Josh-Donaldson-Phillies_110919_usat

Astronomy

A 'Beaver Moon' and rare Mercury transit will be visible this week
Beaver full moon Philadelphia

Caregiving

When caring for a sick spouse shakes a marriage to the core
Caregiving marriage

Sixers

Mailbag: Could Sixers move one of their current starters to sixth man role?
1_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Cicala at Divine Lorraine Hotel has an official opening date
Cicala at Divine Lorraine open reservations

Holidays

Your guide to Christmas Village in Philadelphia, back for its 12th season
Christmas Village

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved