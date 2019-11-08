Skeletal remains of unknown woman found in Chester County

Residents of Valley Township found the skeletal remains of a young woman in a wooded area last week, prompting an investigation by Chester County prosecutors to identify the person.

Authorities say the partially decomposed body was found on Oct. 29 near the 500 block of East Glencrest Road in Valley Township, which is nearby Coatesville.

Investigators say the woman was small in stature and could have been between the ages of 16-40. She is believed to be white or Latina.

The woman was wearing a yellow and grey hooded sweatshirt, pictured below, and had a tattoo on her hip of a ram or the Capricorn astrological symbol.

Source/Provided photo Chester County District Attorney's Office

"At this time, we have no indication of criminal activity," Valley Township Police Chief Brian Newhall said. "However, we need to identify this woman and alert her family."

The body does not match any known missing persons from Chester County and there was no identification found in the vicinity.

"This woman is somebody's daughter, sister or mother," Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said. "We are asking for the public's help to identify her and return her to her family."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chester County Detective Sgt. Tom Goggin at (610) 344-6866 or Valley Township police officer James Chieffo at (610) 383-7000.