November 08, 2019

Skeletal remains of unknown woman found in Chester County

By Michael Tanenbaum
Tattoo body Valley Township Source/Chester County District Attorney's Office

The tattoo pictured above is on the hip of a woman whose remains were discovered in a wooded area in Valley Township, Chester County. Authorities are seeking help to identify the person, believed to be a white or Latina woman between 16-40 years old.

Residents of Valley Township found the skeletal remains of a young woman in a wooded area last week, prompting an investigation by Chester County prosecutors to identify the person.

Authorities say the partially decomposed body was found on Oct. 29 near the 500 block of East Glencrest Road in Valley Township, which is nearby Coatesville.

Investigators say the woman was small in stature and could have been between the ages of 16-40. She is believed to be white or Latina.

The woman was wearing a yellow and grey hooded sweatshirt, pictured below, and had a tattoo on her hip of a ram or the Capricorn astrological symbol.

Chester County District Attorney's Office

Chester County District Attorney's Office

"At this time, we have no indication of criminal activity," Valley Township Police Chief Brian Newhall said. "However, we need to identify this woman and alert her family."

The body does not match any known missing persons from Chester County and there was no identification found in the vicinity. 

"This woman is somebody's daughter, sister or mother," Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said. "We are asking for the public's help to identify her and return her to her family."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chester County Detective Sgt. Tom Goggin at (610) 344-6866 or Valley Township police officer James Chieffo at (610) 383-7000. 

Michael Tanenbaum
