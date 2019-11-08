Girl, 14, in custody in connection to death of Northeast Philly animal rescuer

November 08, 2019
A 14-year-old girl is in the custody of Philadelphia police following the death of a 60-year-old man who was found badly wounded and partially tied up at his Rhawnhurst home on Tuesday, authorities said.
The girl turned herself in to authorities on Thursday night, police said. Charges have not been filed as of Friday morning.
Al Chernoff, 60, was found dead at his home in the 8400 block of Algon Avenue just before 3 a.m. When police arrived, Chernoff was partially tied to his bed and had wounds to his head and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police released surveillance video from inside Chernoff's home that shows a possible suspect present around the time of his death.
Chernoff worked for the local animal rescue group ACCT Philly, which mourned his loss in a Facebook post.
"Rest in Peace Al Chernoff," the group said. "May you be surrounded by your feline friends at the rainbow bridge and may you find peace."
A GoFundMe campaign for Chernoff had already raised nearly $15,000 by early Friday morning.
The investigation into Chernoff's death remains ongoing.