More News:

November 08, 2019

Girl, 14, in custody in connection to death of Northeast Philly animal rescuer

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Al Chernoff ACCT Philly/Facebook

Al Chernoff, a 60-year-old animal rescuer at ACCT Philly, was found dead at his Rhawnhurst home in the 8400 block of Algon Avenue on Nov. 5, 2019.

A 14-year-old girl is in the custody of Philadelphia police following the death of a 60-year-old man who was found badly wounded and partially tied up at his Rhawnhurst home on Tuesday, authorities said.

The girl turned herself in to authorities on Thursday night, police said. Charges have not been filed as of Friday morning.

RELATED: Doylestown police arrest suspect at residential 'active shooter' situation

Al Chernoff, 60, was found dead at his home in the 8400 block of Algon Avenue just before 3 a.m. When police arrived, Chernoff was partially tied to his bed and had wounds to his head and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police released surveillance video from inside Chernoff's home that shows a possible suspect present around the time of his death.

Chernoff worked for the local animal rescue group ACCT Philly, which mourned his loss in a Facebook post.

"Rest in Peace Al Chernoff," the group said. "May you be surrounded by your feline friends at the rainbow bridge and may you find peace."

A GoFundMe campaign for Chernoff had already raised nearly $15,000 by early Friday morning.

The investigation into Chernoff's death remains ongoing.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicides Northeast Philadelphia Crime Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: The Eagles still need more WR help; Dez Bryant, anyone?
Dez-Bryant_110719_usat

Airbnb

Airbnb to verify its listings, with help from former Philly police commissioner Charles Ramsey
0272016_Charles_Ramsey_DNC_BM

Depression

Lindsey Vonn opens up about her depression at millennial health forum
Lindsey Vonn depression mental health forum

Sixers

Mailbag: Could Sixers move one of their current starters to sixth man role?
1_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Pennsport's Herman's Coffee named one of the 100 best coffee shops in U.S.
Herman's Coffee

Holidays

Your guide to Christmas Village in Philadelphia, back for its 12th season
Christmas Village

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved