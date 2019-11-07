More News:

November 07, 2019

Doylestown police arrest suspect at residential 'active shooter' situation

Reports of shots fired near a largely residential area prompted a shelter in place advisory, and a school lockdown

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
1017_police lights Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Police lights.

UPDATE, 6:12 p.m.: One suspect is in custody and the shelter in place advisory has been lifted, roughly an hour and a half after police responded to an "active shooter" situation near a Doylestown home:

ORIGINAL STORY, 5:01 p.m.: Police in Doylestown responded Thursday evening to what Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub characterized as an "active shooter" situation near a home in a largely residential area.

The suspect is believed to be barricaded inside the house as of 5:45 p.m., according to 6ABC.

The Bucks County D.A.'s office shared this message on its social media channels just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday:

Weintraub said a "heavy police presence" responded to reports of shots being fired near a home, in the vicinity of Court Street and East Street:

Weintraub said he had no knowledge of any possible injuries related to the shooting, but was advising residents in the area to shelter in place and await further notice from authorities.

A Bucks County SWAT team reportedly was called to the scene, according to 6ABC.

Students at nearby Linden Elementary School, who were still in the building after 4 p.m. for the after-school program, have been placed under lockdown, according to the Intelligencer.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

