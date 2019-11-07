Doylestown police arrest suspect at residential 'active shooter' situation

November 07, 2019
UPDATE, 6:12 p.m.: One suspect is in custody and the shelter in place advisory has been lifted, roughly an hour and a half after police responded to an "active shooter" situation near a Doylestown home:
The police incident on Belmont Square has been resolved with no injuries. One subject is in custody. The shelter in place has been lifted and evacuated residents may return to their homes. Be alert and patient however for remaining first responders and emergency vehicles— DoylestownBorough (@DoylestownBoro) November 7, 2019
ORIGINAL STORY, 5:01 p.m.: Police in Doylestown responded Thursday evening to what Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub characterized as an "active shooter" situation near a home in a largely residential area.
The suspect is believed to be barricaded inside the house as of 5:45 p.m., according to 6ABC.
The Bucks County D.A.'s office shared this message on its social media channels just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday:
Police are on scene responding to reports of a shooting in the area of Belmont Square in Doylestown Borough near the intersection of Court and East streets. Neighbors should call 911 and shelter in place unless evacuated. Please avoid the area.— Bucks Co DA's Office (@BucksDa) November 7, 2019
Weintraub said a "heavy police presence" responded to reports of shots being fired near a home, in the vicinity of Court Street and East Street:
Armored police rescue vehicle entering the scene at East and Court Streets in Doylestown. @6abc pic.twitter.com/rEOiWaEae4— Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) November 7, 2019
Bucks Co DA speaks about report of acvtice shooter in Doylestown. Asks people to avoid area @69News pic.twitter.com/BAZ6QLHLgn— Jamie Stover (@JamieStoverNews) November 7, 2019
Weintraub said he had no knowledge of any possible injuries related to the shooting, but was advising residents in the area to shelter in place and await further notice from authorities.
A Bucks County SWAT team reportedly was called to the scene, according to 6ABC.
Students at nearby Linden Elementary School, who were still in the building after 4 p.m. for the after-school program, have been placed under lockdown, according to the Intelligencer.
This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.