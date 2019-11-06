More News:

November 06, 2019

10-year-old boy struck in head by stray bullet in Frankford, police say

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Frankford 10 Shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 10-year-old boy was struck in the head by a stray bullet in the Frankford section of Philadelphia on Nov. 6, 2019, police said. Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting.

A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was struck in the back of the head by a stray bullet on Wednesday afternoon, Philadelphia police said.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Margaret Street in the Frankford section of the city.

The boy was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

Investigators said the victim was walking home from school when he struck by a bullet that came from a passing vehicle.

Authorities don't believe the boy was the target of the shooting.

There were no weapons recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made. An investigation remains ongoing.

The shooting comes just a few weeks after 11-month old Yazeem Jenkins was shot four times while inside a car in Hunting Park. The next day, 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera was fatally shot in Kensington. Arrests were made in both cases.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Frankford Crime Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

DeSean Jackson reportedly headed for surgery as Eagles weigh bringing in WR help
14_11032019_EaglesvsBears_DeSean_Jackson_KateFrese.jpg

Election 2019

Jim Kenney wins re-election bid as Philadelphia mayor
Jim Kenney wins re-election as Philly Mayor

Children's Health

More research shows benefits of bariatric surgery for obese teens with type 2 diabetes
Bariatric diabetes

Phillies

What they're doing: Phillies will pay Jake Arrieta $20 million, decision on Odubel Herrera looms
odubel-herrera-phillies_043019_usat

Food & Drink

Jet Wine Bar selling wines that pair perfectly with Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving dinner wines available at Jet Wine Bar

Arts & Culture

College students can visit Barnes Foundation for free on Friday
Barnes Foundation

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved