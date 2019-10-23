Delco man arrested for fatal shooting of 2-year-old girl in Kensington

A Chester, Delaware County man was taken into custody for the shooting death of a 2-year-old girl killed in Kensington on Sunday, Philadelphia police said.

Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said police arrested Freddy Perez on Tuesday from his home in Chester, and he is expected to be charged with murder, nine counts of attempted murder, and conspiracy, Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nikolette Rivera, 2, was shot in the back of the head after a gunman opened fire into her home on the 3300 block of North Water Street., 6ABC reports. She died in her mother's arms.

Rivera's mother, 24, and a 33-year-old contractor, who had been working inside the home, also were shot and taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment. The mother was hit in her head and back. The contractor was shot in the stomach. Both remain hospitalized.

Police said that the house was targeted due to a conflict with the girl's father, who was not home at the time of the shooting. Police believe it may be drug related.

Investigators are looking for a second suspect, police said. Perez and the second man are being linked to a second shooting at another home on the 400 block of East Clearfield Street that occurred minutes prior to the Water Street shooting.

