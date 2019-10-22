More News:

October 22, 2019

University of Penn among best universities worldwide, U.S. News reports

Penn State ranked in the global top 100 at No. 72

By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
University of Pennsylvania ranks internationally

University of Pennsylvania was ranked No. 17 in the U.S. News and World Report 2020 edition of the Best Global Universities Rankings.

University of Pennsylvania and Princeton University aren't just among the best schools in the country, they're also two of the top in the world according to the U.S. News & World Report 2020 edition of "Best Global Universities Rankings." 

Princeton University ranked No. 8 with an overall global score of 85.6, while University of Pennsylvania wasn't too far behind, ranked No. 17 with a score of 82.7. 

In the subject rankings, Princeton had eight in the top 20: mathematics (4), space science (5), physics (8), and geosciences (9), mechanical engineering (12), business and computer science (15), chemistry (17), and arts and humanities (18). 

Penn was in the top 10 for six programs: clinical medicine (7), economics and business (7), neuroscience and behavior (8), immunology (9), microbiology (9), and molecular biology and genetics (9). 

Pennsylvania State University in University Park was placed at No. 72  with a global score of 72.5. The school has seven subjects ranked globally in the top 30, including plant and animal science (13), space science (23), arts and humanities (24), materials science (26), economics and business (30), geosciences (30), and mathematics (30).

U.S. News & World Report considered 1,250 universities from 81 countries for its list. There are 28 subject rankings. The U.S. performed the best in engineering, economics and business, and neuroscience and behavior programs. Computer science programs in the U.S. were tied with China.

