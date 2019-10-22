More News:

Chester police investigate van that mysteriously wound up in Delaware River

Authorities in Chester are trying to figure out how a van ended up in the Delaware River near Talen Energy Stadium on Oct. 22, 2019. Pictured above is the mouth of Chester Creek on the Delaware River.

Police in Chester are trying to determine how a van wound up in the Delaware River on Tuesday morning.

Authorities received calls around 10:30 a.m. regarding the unusual sight in the vicinity of the Phladelphia Union's Talen Energy Stadium, located at 1 Stadium Drive.

Divers were called to the scene to remove the van from about four to six feet of water, according to the Delaware County Daily Times.

Chester police chief James Nolan reportedly said a fence in the area had been broken and that the spot was considered a popular place for drinking.

Authorities did not indicate whether anybody had been found and the case remains under investigation.

