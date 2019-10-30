More News:

October 30, 2019

Son accused of killing his parents in their Washington Township home arrested at Parx Casino

Todd Warner, 50, had been missing since his parents, Joyanne and Frank Warner, were found dead on Sunday

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Murder
Washington Township murder parents Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Todd Warner, 50, is facing charges for first-degree murder after his parents were found dead at their home in Washington Township on Sunday. He was arrested while playing blackjack at Parx Casino in Bethlehem.

A New Jersey man wanted for questioning in the murder his parents was found and arrested at a casino in Bethlehem, officials said. 

Todd Warner, 50, of Washington Township, is facing first-degree murder charges for the deaths of his parents who were both killed in their home in Warren County on Sunday, Associated Press reports

Warner was taken into custody on Monday by Pennsylvania State Police.  He was charged for stealing a 2019 Kia Soul and a credit card that belonged to his parents. He was later charged with stolen property by the state police as the car was found parked outside of the casino, Lehigh Valley Live reports.

Warner lived with his parents and had been missing since their bodies were found. Police indicated he was a person of interest prior to his arrest and that he was wanted for questioning. 

His parents, Joyanne and Frank Warner, both 73, were found dead by police on Sunday night after a family member reported there was an unconscious person in the home. Joyanne and Frank were high school sweethearts and had been married for five decades. They owned Frank Anthony, a hair salon in Chester, Morris County and were only two months from retiring. 

Officials are still waiting on the autopsy report. Prosecutor Burke told NJ.com that there was blunt force trauma, which indicates they were beaten. Investigators also found a baseball bat and a knife at the scene. 

Todd was arraigned on Tuesday in Bensalem on one count of receiving stolen property. He is currently being held in Doylestown in lieu of 10 percent of $250,000 bail. He faces extradition proceedings that would return him to New Jersey. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Murder Philadelphia Bethlehem

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Bears: Five matchups to watch
103019MitchellTrubisky

Business

Philadelphia Soul, five other Arena Football League teams reportedly suspend local operations
Philadelphia Soul suspend operations

Opioids

Philadelphia saved billions of dollars with syringe exchange programs, study says
Syringe needle exchanges Philadelphia

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 9
102919JalenMills

Entertainment

Kate Winslet to film HBO's 'Mare of Easttown' in Philly suburbs
1029_kate winslet

Arts & Culture

Megan Twohey to headline 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival
Megan Twohey to headline 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved