Son accused of killing his parents in their Washington Township home arrested at Parx Casino

A New Jersey man wanted for questioning in the murder his parents was found and arrested at a casino in Bethlehem, officials said.

Todd Warner, 50, of Washington Township, is facing first-degree murder charges for the deaths of his parents who were both killed in their home in Warren County on Sunday, Associated Press reports.

Warner was taken into custody on Monday by Pennsylvania State Police. He was charged for stealing a 2019 Kia Soul and a credit card that belonged to his parents. He was later charged with stolen property by the state police as the car was found parked outside of the casino, Lehigh Valley Live reports.

Warner lived with his parents and had been missing since their bodies were found. Police indicated he was a person of interest prior to his arrest and that he was wanted for questioning.

His parents, Joyanne and Frank Warner, both 73, were found dead by police on Sunday night after a family member reported there was an unconscious person in the home. Joyanne and Frank were high school sweethearts and had been married for five decades. They owned Frank Anthony, a hair salon in Chester, Morris County and were only two months from retiring.

Officials are still waiting on the autopsy report. Prosecutor Burke told NJ.com that there was blunt force trauma, which indicates they were beaten. Investigators also found a baseball bat and a knife at the scene.

Todd was arraigned on Tuesday in Bensalem on one count of receiving stolen property. He is currently being held in Doylestown in lieu of 10 percent of $250,000 bail. He faces extradition proceedings that would return him to New Jersey.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.