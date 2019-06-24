More Events:

June 24, 2019

Dine out in Ardmore during neighborhood Restaurant Week

Make a reservation on the Main Line

By Sinead Cummings
Marokko in Ardmore is taking part in Restaurant Week this July.

Ardmore Restaurant Week returns Monday, July 15, through Sunday, July 28. 

Participating restaurants will offer a three-course dinner priced at either $15, $25 or $35. Some will also offer a two-course lunch for either $10 or $15.  

RELATED: Dining Days returning to University City, now with lunch | Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational returning for fifth year

Six restaurants will make their Restaurant Week debut, including Not Your Average Joe's and SongSan Korean BBQ.

Some of the most popular restaurants participating are Bam Bam Kitchen, Besito Mexican, Ripplewood Whiskey & Craft, The Bercy and Marokko.

All the confirmed restaurants for Ardmore Restaurant Week 2019 are listed below. If you plan on driving to dinner, parking is free in Ardmore after 6 p.m. and on Sundays.

• ArdmoreQ (64 Rittenhouse Place) – barbecue

• Bam Bam Seoul Kitchen (31 E. Lancaster Ave.) – authentic Korean cuisine

• Besito Mexican (105 Coulter Ave.) – authentic Mexican cuisine

• Buena Vista Mexican (5 W. Lancaster Ave.) – authentic Mexican cuisine

• Delice et Chocolat (9 Lancaster Ave.) – French-style patisserie and café

• Green Papaya Asian Bistro (202 E. Lancaster Ave.) – specializes in Malaysian/Thai cuisine

• Hunan (47 E. Lancaster Ave.) – BYOB with Chinese cuisine

• Iron Hill Brewery (60 Greenfield Ave.) – elevated American comfort food

• Jack McSheas (35 E. Lancaster Ave.) – Irish pub serving traditional fare

• John Henry’s Pub (98 Cricket Ave.) – traditional pub fare

• Local Wine & Kitchen (39 W. Lancaster Ave.) – American fare and charcuterie

• Marokko (54 E. Lancaster Ave.) – authentic Moroccan and Mediterranean cuisine

• Mikado Thai Pepper (64 E. Lancaster Ave.) – Japanese and Thai cuisine

• Nam Phuong Bistro (43 Cricket Ave.) – authentic Vietnamese cuisine

• Not Your Average Joe’s (49 St. James Place) – eclectic American menu

• PokeOno (59 W. Lancaster Ave.) – Hawaiian

• Ripplewood Whiskey & Craft (29 E. Lancaster Ave.) – elevated pub fare

• SongSan Korean BBQ (66 Rittenhouse Place) – casual Korean barbecue

• The Bercy (7 Lancaster Ave.) – French brasserie

• Tired Hands Brew Café (16 Ardmore Ave.) – microbrewery serving breads and light bites

Sinead Cummings
