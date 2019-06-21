Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational returning for fifth year

The Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational is back for a fifth year from Friday, June 28, through Sunday, June 30, at Kix McNutley's on Landis Avenue.

This year's lineup of nearly 20 food trucks includes past favorites and a few newcomers. The full list of vendors is below. Visitors to the three-day festival will be able to enjoy barbecue, seafood, ice cream and more.

Kix McNutley's will serve both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages on-site.

• Baby Blues BBQ

• Lucky Bones Back Water Grille

• Dags Dippers

• Grilled Cheez Factory

• Brilliant Beverages

• Just Fork It

• El Lechon de Negron

• Nick's Roast Beef

• Cow and the Curd

• Cold Stone Creamery

• Beast of the Street

• North Eats LLC

• The Little Sicilian

• House of Cupcakes

• Marie’s Seafood

• Pirate Pete's Soda Co.

• Pazzo Pizza

In addition to food and drink, there will be live music, craft vendors and games.

The Sea Isle Food Truck Invitation will take place noon to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

2019 Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational

Friday, June 28, through Sunday, June 30

Starting at noon | Pay-as-you-go

Kix McNutley’s

6400 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, N.J. 08243

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.