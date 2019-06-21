More Events:

June 21, 2019

Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational returning for fifth year

Before or after the beach, head to Kix McNutley's on Landis Avenue for food and drink

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Food Trucks
Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational Courtesy of/Stallion Marketing LLC

Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational is back Friday, June 28, through Sunday, June 30.

The Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational is back for a fifth year from Friday, June 28, through Sunday, June 30, at Kix McNutley's on Landis Avenue.

This year's lineup of nearly 20 food trucks includes past favorites and a few newcomers. The full list of vendors is below. Visitors to the three-day festival will be able to enjoy barbecue, seafood, ice cream and more.

Kix McNutley's will serve both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages on-site.

RELATED: Jersey Shore concert series canceled to protect endangered piping plover birds | Fit in a workout at the Shore at Sculpt360's pop-up studio in Margate

• Baby Blues BBQ
• Lucky Bones Back Water Grille
• Dags Dippers
• Grilled Cheez Factory
• Brilliant Beverages
• Just Fork It
• El Lechon de Negron
• Nick's Roast Beef
• Cow and the Curd
• Cold Stone Creamery
• Beast of the Street
• North Eats LLC
• The Little Sicilian
• House of Cupcakes
• Marie’s Seafood
• Pirate Pete's Soda Co.
• Pazzo Pizza

In addition to food and drink, there will be live music, craft vendors and games.

The Sea Isle Food Truck Invitation will take place noon to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

2019 Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational

Friday, June 28, through Sunday, June 30
Starting at noon | Pay-as-you-go
Kix McNutley’s
6400 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, N.J. 08243

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Food Trucks Philadelphia Festivals Jersey Shore Shore New Jersey Sea Isle City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA Draft 2019: Sixers trade up to No. 20 to select Matisse Thybulle
Matisse-Thybulle-Draft_062019_usat

Music

XXL's Freshman Class of 2019 includes Philly rising star Tierra Whack
XXL freshman class Tierra Whack

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: The Phillies are falling (and fast)
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_061819_usat

Infrastructure

Sansom Street in Center City to reopen Friday, nearly a year after water main break
Sansom Street Water Main

Children's Health

Vaginal irritation in pediatric girls: what you need to know
Girl Gynecologist Visit 06212019

Food & Drink

South Philly Barbacoa's Cristina Martínez is a finalist for the 2019 Basque Culinary World Prize
South Philly Barbacoa Basque Prize

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved