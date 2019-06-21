Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational returning for fifth year

June 21, 2019
The Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational is back for a fifth year from Friday, June 28, through Sunday, June 30, at Kix McNutley's on Landis Avenue.
This year's lineup of nearly 20 food trucks includes past favorites and a few newcomers. The full list of vendors is below. Visitors to the three-day festival will be able to enjoy barbecue, seafood, ice cream and more.
Kix McNutley's will serve both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages on-site.
• Baby Blues BBQ
• Lucky Bones Back Water Grille
• Dags Dippers
• Grilled Cheez Factory
• Brilliant Beverages
• Just Fork It
• El Lechon de Negron
• Nick's Roast Beef
• Cow and the Curd
• Cold Stone Creamery
• Beast of the Street
• North Eats LLC
• The Little Sicilian
• House of Cupcakes
• Marie’s Seafood
• Pirate Pete's Soda Co.
• Pazzo Pizza
In addition to food and drink, there will be live music, craft vendors and games.
The Sea Isle Food Truck Invitation will take place noon to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Friday, June 28, through Sunday, June 30
Starting at noon | Pay-as-you-go
Kix McNutley’s
6400 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, N.J. 08243
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.