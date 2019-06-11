Fit in a workout at the Shore at Sculpt360's pop-up studio in Margate

Sculpt360, known for working the core through slow and controlled movements, is headed to the Jersey Shore.

A pop-up studio in Margate City, New Jersey, will be open from Wednesday, June 12, through Thursday, June 27.

Find it in the DiLorenzo Realty Group building, which will have parking for attendees.

Classes at the Shore are $32 each. Sculpt360 Margate will offer three morning classes a day during the week and four per day on the weekends.

"It's something I've wanted to do for the last five years and it's finally happening," said Stephanie Luongo, Sculp360 founder.

When booking a class online, make sure the Margate series is selected.

Wednesday, June 12, through Thursday, June 27

$32 per class

101 N. Washington Ave., Margate City, N.J. 08402

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.