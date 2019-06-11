More Events:

June 11, 2019

Fit in a workout at the Shore at Sculpt360's pop-up studio in Margate

Join in a tough core workout before hitting the beach

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Sculpt360 opening pop-up studio in New Jersey Courtesy of/Sculpt360

Sculpt360 opening pop-up studio in Margate, New Jersey.

Sculpt360, known for working the core through slow and controlled movements, is headed to the Jersey Shore.

A pop-up studio in Margate City, New Jersey, will be open from Wednesday, June 12, through Thursday, June 27.

Find it in the DiLorenzo Realty Group building, which will have parking for attendees.

Classes at the Shore are $32 each. Sculpt360 Margate will offer three morning classes a day during the week and four per day on the weekends.

"It's something I've wanted to do for the last five years and it's finally happening," said Stephanie Luongo, Sculp360 founder. 

When booking a class online, make sure the Margate series is selected.

Sculpt360 Margate

Wednesday, June 12, through Thursday, June 27
$32 per class
101 N. Washington Ave., Margate City, N.J. 08402

