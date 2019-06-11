More Events:

June 11, 2019

You can go on a kayaking excursion on the Delaware River this summer

Independence Seaport Museum is the organizer behind the outings on the water

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Kayaking
Stock_Carroll - Benjamin Franklin Bridge and Delaware River Waterfront Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Benjamin Franklin Bridge and Delaware River waterfront at dusk.

The Independence Seaport Museum is offering kayaking excursions on the Delaware River this summer.

On one of the outings, participants will paddle six miles to view the Instagrammable Graffiti Pier from the water, then will travel to another photogenic location, Penn Treaty Park.

RELATED: Graffiti Pier is officially becoming a public park | Trails on Tap is new traveling beer garden coming to Schuylkill River Trail | It’s tick season – here’s what you need to know about Lyme disease

On another excursion (good for beginners), participants will practice kayaking in the Penn's Landing Marina, then head out on an expedition to see the remains of the Three Sisters shipwreck.

There's also a 10-mile excursion to Petty's Island for experienced paddlers, and a leisurely two-hour outing with facts about the Delaware River watershed.

The kayaking adventures will take place on various dates this summer. Last year, spots filled up quickly so don't wait to sign up if interested.

Find out more information and buy tickets here. The price is $45 for all excursions except the Eco Tour, which costs $32.

Independence Seaport Museum is located at 211 South Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Kayaking Philadelphia Delaware River Independence Seaport Museum

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: Raptors fans are pathetic; and which team wins a Philly Dodgeball Royal Rumble
Raptors-fans-NBA-Finals-061119_USAT

Election 2019

Here are the write-in votes from across the Philly suburbs in the May primaries
Captain Marvel

Music

Meek Mill dropping new summer music in 'a few weeks'
meek mill new hearing

Eagles

Eagles have their core locked up long-term: Defense edition
061019BrandonGraham

Senior Health

Pennsylvania receives 'F' grade for nursing home facilities, new report says
Pennsylvania worst nursing homes ranked

Odd News

Song written for Pennsylvania man who claims tornadoes are caused by traffic circles
Band Steele Tornados

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved