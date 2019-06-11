You can go on a kayaking excursion on the Delaware River this summer

The Independence Seaport Museum is offering kayaking excursions on the Delaware River this summer.

On one of the outings, participants will paddle six miles to view the Instagrammable Graffiti Pier from the water, then will travel to another photogenic location, Penn Treaty Park.

On another excursion (good for beginners), participants will practice kayaking in the Penn's Landing Marina, then head out on an expedition to see the remains of the Three Sisters shipwreck.

There's also a 10-mile excursion to Petty's Island for experienced paddlers, and a leisurely two-hour outing with facts about the Delaware River watershed.

The kayaking adventures will take place on various dates this summer. Last year, spots filled up quickly so don't wait to sign up if interested.

Find out more information and buy tickets here. The price is $45 for all excursions except the Eco Tour, which costs $32.

Independence Seaport Museum is located at 211 South Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

