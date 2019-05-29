More Events:

May 29, 2019

Trails on Tap is new traveling beer garden coming to Schuylkill River Trail

Look for the pop-up at four Montgomery County parks this summer

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Part of the Schuylkill Trail Courtesy of/Trails on Tap

Look for Trails on Tap at Valley Forge National Historic Park, Pottstown Riverfront Park, Norristown Riverfront Park and Royersford Riverfront Park on select dates this summer.

Just as Parks on Tap brings a pop-up beer garden to different parks through the summer, Trails on Taps will bring adult beverages to scenic stops along the Schuylkill River Trail outside the city.

Trails on Tap, created in partnership with Schuylkill River Greenways, FCM Hospitality (the creators of Parks on Tap) and Mainstay Independent Brewery, will visit four Montgomery County locations this summer.

Look for the traveling beer garden at Pottstown's Riverfront Park, Royersford Riverfront Park, Norristown Riverfront Park and Valley Forge National Historical Park on select dates this summer.

Trails on Tap will kick off on Wednesday, June 26, in Pottstown and end in early August in Norristown.

Its main purpose is to bring attention to the Schuylkill River and Schuylkill River Trail. A portion of all proceeds will go to the nonprofit Schuylkill River Greenways and be reinvested toward protecting the river and expanding the trail.

Visitors are encouraged to grab a brew at the traveling beer garden after biking or hiking the trail.

Trails on Tap

Select dates from Wednesday, June 26, through Sunday, August 4

