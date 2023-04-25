More Events:

April 25, 2023

Compete in a boozy spelling bee during an Art in the Age fundraising event

Dunce caps will be distributed to all participants in the May 21 event, which raises money for an education nonprofit

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
parties Spelling Bee
boozy spelling bee Provided Image/Quaker City Mercantile

Art in the Age, an Old City tasting room and bottle shop, is hosting a whiskey-fueled spelling bee on Sunday, May 21.

Former spelling bee participants who felt the sting of being ousted from the competition — perhaps for forgetting the age-old "I before E, except after C" rule — have the chance to redeem themselves during an event next month in Old City. 

Art in the Age, a tasting room and bottle shop located at 116 N. 3rd St., is hosting its first-ever adult spelling competition, nicknamed the Boozy Bee, on Sunday, May 21 at 5 p.m. The event will raise funds for Education Works, a Philadelphia nonprofit that provides education and career readiness programming. 

MORE: Support animal conservation by sipping beers at the Philadelphia Zoo

The event takes place one week before the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee. While the national spelling bee hosts competitors through the eighth grade, Art in the Age's competition is only for guests 21 and older.

All participants in the bee, which is sponsored by Dunce Whiskey, will receive a dunce cap to wear in the event of an early exit from the competition, as well as a shot of whiskey in a commemorative glass to provide some liquid courage. 

The Boozy Bee champion will be awarded one bottle of Dunce Whiskey, a free round of cocktails from Art in the Age and a trophy. Additionally, the participant who brings the most audience members along will receive a secret "Hive Prize."

While watching the spelling competition, guests can sip on a special one-night-only menu of themed cocktails available à la carte.  

Boozy Bee participants can register in advance online for $15, with all proceeds from ticket sales benefitting Education Works.

The Boozy Bee

Sunday, May 21
5 p.m. | $15
Art in the Age
116 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more parties Spelling Bee Philadelphia Whiskey Weekend Old City Competition

Videos

Featured

Limited - Crawford County - Boat on Lake

Visit Crawford County, PA — where history is weaved into rolling hills, valleys, and breathtaking scenery
Limited - Theatre Exile - Abandon Main image

Theatre Exile presents “Abandon” by James Ijames

Just In

Must Read

Media

Tucker Carlson's last guest on his FOX News show was the Delco pizza delivery driver who tripped fleeing suspect
Tucker Carlson Fox Pizza

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Adult Health

Sciatic nerve pain can be debilitating, but surgery often is unnecessary
Sciatica surgery

Eagles

Jalen Hurts has his contract, but his Super Bowl fire still burns
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-NFC-Championship-Celebration-Jan-2023-NFL.jpg

Films

Camden native and Cheyney grad to play George Foreman in big-screen biopic out Friday
Khris Davis George Foreman

parties

Compete in a boozy spelling bee during an Art in the Age fundraising event
boozy spelling bee

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved