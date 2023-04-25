Compete in a boozy spelling bee during an Art in the Age fundraising event

Former spelling bee participants who felt the sting of being ousted from the competition — perhaps for forgetting the age-old "I before E, except after C" rule — have the chance to redeem themselves during an event next month in Old City.

Art in the Age, a tasting room and bottle shop located at 116 N. 3rd St., is hosting its first-ever adult spelling competition, nicknamed the Boozy Bee, on Sunday, May 21 at 5 p.m. The event will raise funds for Education Works, a Philadelphia nonprofit that provides education and career readiness programming.

The event takes place one week before the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee. While the national spelling bee hosts competitors through the eighth grade, Art in the Age's competition is only for guests 21 and older.

All participants in the bee, which is sponsored by Dunce Whiskey, will receive a dunce cap to wear in the event of an early exit from the competition, as well as a shot of whiskey in a commemorative glass to provide some liquid courage.

The Boozy Bee champion will be awarded one bottle of Dunce Whiskey, a free round of cocktails from Art in the Age and a trophy. Additionally, the participant who brings the most audience members along will receive a secret "Hive Prize."

While watching the spelling competition, guests can sip on a special one-night-only menu of themed cocktails available à la carte.

Boozy Bee participants can register in advance online for $15, with all proceeds from ticket sales benefitting Education Works.

Sunday, May 215 p.m. | $15Art in the Age116 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106