Support animal conservation by sipping beers at the Philadelphia Zoo

The Philadelphia Zoo is bringing back its Summer Ale Fest on Saturday June, 24.

Visitors can see wild animals while sipping beers, ciders and seltzers from more than a dozen craft breweries. There will be food trucks and live music, too. The event runs from 7-10 p.m.

Participating breweries include Yuengling, Chestnut Hill Brewing Co., SingleCut Beersmiths, Wissahickon Brewing Co., Blue Point Brewing, Conshohocken Brewing Co., Claffey's Cocktails, Victory Brewing, Evil Genius Beer Co., Dock Street Brewery, La Cabra Brewing, Ploughman Cider, Punch Buggy Brewing, Cape Beverage, Yards Brewing Co. and Stoudts Brewing Co.

The food truck options are BYZ Empire, Philly Hots, Calle Del Sabor, The Munchy Machine, The Little Sicilian, The Pasta Truck, Bonjour Creperie and The Fabulous Fig.

Indie surf rock band Dry Reef and DJ Mr. Hollywood top the musical lineup.

Proceeds support the zoo's animals, conservation work and efforts to include families that cannot afford to visit.

"There's no other place this summer where you'll be able to try more than 100 different beers, ciders and seltzers and experience the breathtaking beauty of nature and wildlife all in one amazing night," said Cara Treadway, the zoo's vice president of mission, guest and community engagement.

No one under age 21, including children and infants, will be admitted to Summer Ale Fest. The rain-or-shine event includes complimentary parking at the zoo. Free shuttles from 30th Street Station are available, too.

Taps will close 30 minutes before the event ends, and every guest will receive a souvenir cup.



Tickets must be purchased online in advance. General admission costs $75. People who are not drinking can purchase tickets for $45. Zoo members receive a $10 discount. Early admission tickets, which allow visitors to enter at 6 p.m., cost $95.

Saturday, June 24

7-10 p.m. | $75

Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104